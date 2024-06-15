James Middleton reacts as Princess of Wales confirms Trooping the Colour appearance

James Middleton, the younger brother of Princess Kate, has shared a sweet reaction to the news that the royal will be making an appearance at Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

A post confirming the news was shared by the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales and James took to the comments to share his response, which consisted of a single red heart emoji.

When Kate confirmed her cancer news back in March, James took to his own social media feed to share a childhood photo of the pair together out on a hike. "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too," he wrote in a sweet message.

The pair have supported each other throughout their respective health battles, with Kate even attending therapy sessions with her younger brother when he was diagnosed with depression.

© Dave Benett James shared a supportive message

"Not necessarily at the same time, but either individually and sometimes together," he told the Telegraph, confirming that sister Pippa was also present.

"And that was so important because that helped them understand me and how my mind was working. And I think the way the therapy helped me was that I didn't need my family to say, 'What can we do?' The only thing they could do was just come to some of the therapy sessions to start to understand."

© Instagram James and Kate have a close bond

As an advocate for mental health himself, it comes as no surprise that James is proud of his sister for all the awareness she raises for mental health through her campaigns Shaping Us and Heads Together.

The businessman is set to open up about his childhood growing up with Kate and Pippa in his upcoming memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog That Saved My Life.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star is set to release his memoir this year

The synopsis reads: "Meet Ella traces the extraordinary bond between James and his beloved first pup, Ella. From their enchanting introduction when James was just twenty, to attending royal weddings and being guests at Highgrove and Sandringham, their journey is marked by love, loyalty, and unexpected twists of fate.

"Ella, the well-mannered and kind-natured companion, accompanied James everywhere, even playing a pivotal role in introducing him to his future wife, Alizee."