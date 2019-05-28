Princess Eugenie sparks debate about sister Beatrice's appearance with latest picture Do you agree?

Princess Eugenie has sparked a debate about who her sister Princess Beatrice looks like after sharing a picture of a young Queen Victoria on her Instagram.

Marking what would have been the former monarch's 200th birthday, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson wrote alongside the picture: "Today marks the 200th Anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria (1819-1901). She reigned for almost 64 years and I'm very proud to be named after her. The first image is a portrait of Queen Victoria by Franz Xaver Winterhalter (1805-1873) @royalcollectiontrust. The second is of Emily Blunt and Rupert Friend, who played Victoria and Albert in The Young Victoria (2009) - a film produced by @sarahferguson15".

The special tribute received over 500 comments with many of them comparing her great-great-great-great-grandmother to her older sister. "Princess Beatrice looks a lot like Queen Victoria," one follower commented. Another one wrote: "Your lovely sister resembles her so much".

A third one specified exactly what the resemblances were: "Princess Beatrice looks very much like Queen Victoria, same eyes and pout…".

Other royal fans were surprised by the fact that Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, had produced the film The Young Victoria. "I had no idea your wonderful mother produced this film. It's one of my very favourites, she's very gifted," wrote a follower, while another said: "Oh I didn't know your mum produced it, very well done!" A third added: "OMG your mum produced it? I really loved that movie and I was like omg she is Princess Beatrice in the coronation scene."

n the film, The Young Victoria, Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice made an appearance, which marked the royal's acting debut. Beatrice played a lady-in-waiting, and joined Sarah and Eugenie at the film's premiere in March 2009. The film also starred Emily Blunt, Rupert Friend and Miranda Richardson.