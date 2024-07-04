James Middleton can't resist jumping on the dogs at polling stations trend

Thousands of pet owners have been sharing snaps of their beloved pooches as they go to the ballots on General Election day, in a social media trend known as #dogsatpollingstations.

And one person who couldn't resist sharing their own photograph was the Princess of Wales's brother, James Middleton.

The entrepreneur, 37, posted a picture of his four dogs in their Babboe Cargobike outside his local polling station.

"No matter your paw-litical stance, make sure your voice is heard today #ElectionDay #EveryVoteCounts #DogsForDemocracy #dogsatpollingstations," James wrote in the caption.

James and his wife, Alizee Thevenet, reside with their baby son Inigo in Bucklebury, Berkshire, close to James's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and James's sister, Pippa Matthews and her family.

While James exercised his right to vote, for the Princess of Wales and the royal family, it's slightly more complicated.

Although there are no laws set in stone, the King and the royal family have to remain neutral on political issues.

The UK Parliament website reads: "Although not prohibited by law, it is considered unconstitutional for the monarch to vote in an election."

Middletons at Wimbledon

Meanwhile, James's parents, Carole and Michael, were among the tennis fans at Wimbledon on Thursday.

The Middletons watched the action between Novak Djokovic and Brit Jacob Fearnley from the royal box on Centre Court, followed by Andy and Jamie Murray's doubles match against Australia's Rinky Hijikata and John Peers.

James has been among the spectators at the tennis tournament in previous years. It is not yet known whether the Princess of Wales, who is patron of the AELTC, will attend this year amid her ongoing cancer treatment.

However, the All England Club chair Debbie Jevans previously said that organisers are "staying flexible" over who will participate in the trophy presentation if Kate is unable to.

Debbie told Telegraph Sport: "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club's patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.

“We don't know what we don't know. All we've said is that we'll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."