Princess Beatrice makes surprise appearance following family's happy baby news

Princess Beatrice stepped out on Tuesday for the first time in her newly appointed role as patron of the British Skin Foundation.

Beatrice, 34, visited London's prestigious Blizard Institute at Queen Mary University of London to see first-hand how scientists are tackling the UK rising skin cancer numbers.

Speaking about her new patronage, the Princess said: "I am so pleased to be able to support the work of the British Skin Foundation. I have admired their work and research for many years, and they have helped so many people through the foundations pioneering efforts. I am grateful to be working with them, to learn as much as I can about their ground-breaking endeavours."

Princess Beatrice has been announced as patron of the British Skin Foundation

The royal looked elegant in a printed midi dress and a black blazer for her visit, and one point donned a lab coat as she toured the Centre For Cell Biology and Cutaneous Research with British Skin Foundation's CEO, Matthew Patey.

Mr Patery said of the charity's new royal patron: "We very much welcome HRH Princess Beatrice's involvement as our new Patron. 60 per cent of British people currently suffer from, or have suffered with, a skin disease or skin cancer with many being physically or emotionally affected for life. HRH Princess Beatrice’s support will continue to bring an invaluable focus on the important work we do in trying to alleviate this suffering."

Tuesday marked Beatrice's first official public appearance of 2023. Royal watchers did see the Princess with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son Wolfie on Christmas Day when they joined the royal family for the traditional church service.

The royal donned a lab coat as she toured the research centre

The year has certainly got off to an exciting start for the Yorks. Last month, it was announced that Beatrice's younger sister, 32-year-old Princess Eugenie is expecting her second baby with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The new arrival will be a younger sibling for the couple's son August, who will be two on 9 February - and also a brand new cousin for Wolfie and Beatrice's daughter, Sienna, who was born on 18 September 2021. Despite their close bond, Beatrice and Eugenie lead different lives, find out how in the video below...

So far, little Sienna is being kept firmly out of the spotlight. No photographs have been shared of the little girl – and when Beatrice announced her baby’s safe arrival, she did so by posting an ink print of her tiny feet.

That stands in contrast to Eugenie, who has shared a number of pictures of August on her Instagram account and was sweetly photographed with him at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year.

Beatrice is considerably more private and does not have a social media account. And her recent house move seems to be another sign of her desire for a quieter life.

The couple relocated from their London home of St James' Palace to the beautiful countryside region of the Cotswolds late last year.

According to The Express, the house is worth a dazzling £3million and boats a swimming pool and tennis courts. Edoardo's parents also live in the Costwolds, so the couple have grandparents on hand for babysitting duties.

