Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles' one-word response after Meghan Markle's connection to royal family revealed
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with King Charles on balcony© Getty

King Charles' one-word response after Meghan Markle's special birthday connection revealed

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 43rd birthday on Sunday

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
10 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince Harry will have no doubt pulled out all the stops for his wife Meghan Markle as she celebrated her 43rd birthday on Sunday. Despite moving away from the royal family, the Duke of Sussex recalled one special memory of his father King Charles shared with his wife in an extract of his all-telling memoir, Spare

In the book, Prince Harry - who turns 40 next month - opened up about his father King Charles' close bond with Meghan, and how her birthdate shared a special connection with his "favourite person" - Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

meghan markle nigeria jewellery© Getty Images
Meghan Markle celebrated her birthday on Sunday

"Towards the end of summer 2018 we went to Scotland, the Castle of Mey, to spend a few days with Pa," Harry wrote. "The bond between Meg and Pa, always strong, grew even stronger during that weekend. 

"One night, over pre-dinner cocktails, Fred Astaire playing in the background, it emerged that Meg shared a birthdate with Pa's favorite person: Gan-Gan. August 4." 

The revelation prompted a sweet response from King Charles, who had just - weeks prior - walked Meghan down the aisle during her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. 

King Charles had a sweet response when he learnt Meghan's birthday shared a special connection© Getty Images
King Charles had a sweet response when he learnt Meghan's birthday shared a special connection

"'Amazing,' Pa said with a smile," added Harry. "At the memory of Gan-Gan, and the link between her and my bride, he suddenly became buoyant, telling stories I'd never heard, essentially performing, showing off for Meg." 

Meghan's birthday has always been a special time for the couple, only a year into their relationship, Prince Harry reportedly whisked his then-American girlfriend away to Botswana for her 36th birthday in 2017. Their trip came just weeks ahead of their engagement, with Harry proposing in the garden at his former Kensington Palace home, Nottingham Cottage. 

prince harry meghan markle espy awards 2024© Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan share two children together

Almost two years after they tied the knot, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 before moving permanently to the US with their son Prince Archie. The pair bought their first home in Montecito in July 2020 and a year later, welcomed their second child, Princess Lilibet, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

On Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan appeared in a pre-recorded interview for US programme, CBS Sunday Morning, about a new initiative supporting parents of children affected by online harm.

The televised interview, broadcast on Meghan's 43rd birthday, marked the launch of The Parents' Network, in association with the couple's charitable Archewell Foundation. Watch the video below...

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan discuss their kids Archie and Lilibet in new interview

The initiative seeks to provide parents with a safe and free-to-access support network to help those whose children have been harmed by social media, and is available for parents to join in the US, UK and Canada. 

Meghan said about her eldest child, Archie, and daughter Lilibet: "Our kids are young, they are three and five, they're amazing, but all you want to do as parents is protect them. 

"And so, as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good."

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More