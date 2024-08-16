Prince Harry spotted 'dad dancing' on tour – just like brother Prince William

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are currently touring Colombia, and during a more relaxed moment the Duke of Sussex was caught busting out some moves.

One of the locations on their first day of their trip was to the Delia Zapata Olivella National Arts Center. During the visit, the Duke and Duchess were treated to a performance, and Harry couldn't help but be swept up in the atmosphere. Check out the clip below to see his dad dancing…

Harry's moves appeared to be quite similar to his older brother, Prince William, who was seen jigging away when he attended a Taylor Swift gig with his young children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

At the concert, the Prince of Wales was seen shimmying his shoulders and banging his head to Taylor's 2014 hit, Shake It Off.

© Getty Harry and Meghan got involved at an arts centre

Harry wasn't shy of showing off his dance moves, and he was later seen laughing and joking with a member of the dance troupe. It wasn't just Harry who got into the mood, as Meghan was also seen putting her best foot forward with some of the performers.

Elsewhere on the first day of their trip to the South American nation, the Duke and Duchess visited a local school where they heard from students the impact of social media and the internet on their lives.

© Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images Meghan also showed off her moves

Their day finished with the pair participating in a Summit on a Responsible Digital Future.

Harry spoke about the spread of misinformation online, saying: "What happens online within a matter of minutes transfers to the streets. People are acting on information that isn't true. It comes down to all of us to be able to spot the true from the fake.

© Eric Charbonneau The Duke and Duchess are visiting Colombia

"In an ideal world those with positions of influence would take more responsibility. We are no longer debating facts. For as long as people are allowed to spread lies, abuse, harass, then social cohesion as we know it has completely broken down."

The royals are due to stay in Colombia until Sunday and on Friday the pair are expected to visit the country's Invictus Games team, which made its debut at 2023's event, held in Dusseldorf.