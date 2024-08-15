Steph McGovern shares ultra-rare mother-daughter photo

Presenter Steph McGovern has shared an ultra-rare snapshot featuring her daughter.



Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the former BBC Breakfast star uploaded a heartwarming image of herself at the beach with her young daughter. While Steph, 42, made sure to hide their identities, she captured their towering shadows projected onto the golden sand.

© Instagram The Steph's Packed Lunch star keeps her daughter out of the spotlight

Doting mum Steph could be seen with one arm raised into the air, while her daughter looked so tall flashing a peace sign.

Sharing a glimpse inside their beach trip, Steph noted in her caption: "Beach nights with my little girl" and tagged her photo "King Edward's Bay, Tynemouth."

© Instagram Steph welcomed her daughter in November 2019

Steph is notoriously private about her family life away from the spotlight, and refrains from sharing details about her mystery partner and her daughter.

She hasn't confirmed either of their names, and keeps their identities hidden on social media. It's a conscious decision she's spoken about candidly, with Steph telling The Express in 2022: "I would just get too mad if I started reading negative things about them.

"My daughter has no choice and my partner's not in the public eye, so I wouldn't want to subject them to the opinion of others."

While her partner's identity remains a mystery, it's thought that she works as a TV executive.

© Instagram The Steph's Packed lunch star filmed at her pristine family kitchen during lockdown

Steph and her family live in a gorgeous home in Yorkshire. They have an open-plan kitchen complete with a cosy lounge area, a luminous living room with patio doors, and a TV area with wooden accents.

The presenter previously revealed she loves throwing casual dinner parties, telling The Sun's TV magazine that her dream weekend is spent with friends. "[We love] having friends round for a bottle of wine and a gossip. A lot of my pals are friends I've had forever, so we have a real giggle," she said.

Steph's career change

Steph surprised fans back in July when she announced some huge career news after it was revealed that Channel 4 had decided not to recommission Steph's Packed Lunch.

Taking to social media, she uploaded an image of herself clutching a cut-out of her latest venture away from the world of TV: a new book titled Deadline.

© Getty Images The star at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in 2022

"My secret is finally out! I've written a thriller," she told fans in her caption.

"It's an idea I've had since my early days on breakfast TV and I've secretly been writing it for the last couple of years… You can preorder it now! Eeeeeeeek!"

The book's synopsis reads: "Your child has been kidnapped. You're live on television. Going live in 10, 9, 8… Today is a huge day for TV reporter Rose's career. A live interview with one of the most powerful men in the country, on one of the nation's biggest TV shows. 7, 6, 5…

"But when she hears an unfamiliar voice in her ear, she knows something is very wrong. 4,3,2… Her earpiece has been hacked. She's live on air in the middle of the interview.

"They tell her they have kidnapped her family. 1…And in order to protect them, Rose must do exactly what the hijacker says… they are in control now."