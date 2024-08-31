Crown Princess Victoria leads glamorous guests at Princess Martha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett's wedding – live updates

In a pre-wedding interview, Märtha Louise told HELLO!: "We're very excited. It feels amazing to be marrying Durek and I'm so happy the day is almost here. The surroundings are gorgeous – it's one of the most beautiful places I know."
"Even if there are a few glitches, we can still gaze at the stunning scenery," she laughed.
As we wait for the first official wedding photo to be released by HELLO! and the full photo album in next week's issue, we are sharing some of the arrival photos to give you a flavour of the moment...
1/8
Picturesque venue
The couple's four-star wedding venue, Hotel Union, boasts a spa with a large sauna and a Japanese hot bath, indoor and outdoor pools with views over the fjord, three restaurants, its own nightclub, and a vintage car museum.
2/8
Crown Princess Victoria
The Swedish royals were dressed to the nines as they were spotted arriving at the wedding tent. Crown Princess Victoria looked stunning in a summery coral gown with a floor-length skirt and a one-shouldered neckline, wearing her hair in an elegant updo.
Meanwhile, Sweden's Prince Daniel kept it classic in a black tux and a bow tie, much like his brother-in-law Prince Carl Philip.
3/8
Crown Princess Sofia
Crown Princess Sofia followed Victoria and Daniel into the venue in a tangerine and white ombre gown with a white coat draped over her arm. Her long brunette hair had been styled into an effortless half-updo.
4/8
Princess Astrid
King Harald's sister Princess Astrid, Mrs Ferner kept her wedding guest ensemble under wraps as she layered a black coat with a red satin trim over her shoulders for warmth.
One part of her outfit that remained on display was her statement headpiece, secured into her curled hair.
5/8
Norway royals
King Harald and Queen Sonja joined Norwegian royals Crown Prince Haakon, his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and their children Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus aboard the Kingship Norway to pose for photos in colourful folk costume known as bunad ahead of the wedding.
6/8
The bride's daughters
Märtha Louise's daughters Leah and Emma, whom she shares with her late ex-husband Ari Behn, looked radiant in gold satin floor-length dresses with different silhouettes. Despite their unique dresses, they both sported their mother's long brunette hair, twisted into a low bun with face-framing strands left loose.
7/8
Program
The ceremony was led by parish priest Margit Lovise Holte and included hymns such as 'Amazing Grace' and 'Open the eyes of my heart Lord', and a bible reading by the bride's brother Crown Prince Haakon.
Pastor Michael B. Beckwith, who has appeared on Oprah Winfrey's Super Soul podcast, gave a greeting.
8/8
Emotional vows
The couple are officially married! There wasn't a dry eye as they exchanged personal vows in front of friends and family, who gave the newlyweds a standing ovation.
Three days of celebrations
Märtha Louise and Durek's wedding concludes three days of celebrations, with the festivities kicking off at a meet-and-greet party – with a "sexy and cool" dress code – at the Hotel 1904 in Ålesund city on Thursday.
The royal wedding will be exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. Check back on the website and pick up the most recent issues of HELLO! for all the latest news and photos.
To read the full exclusive interview with Martha Louise and Durek and to see the full wedding album, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK on Monday. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.
The HELLO! Royal Club special offer
HELLO!'s biggest royal fans over at The HELLO! Royal Club are set to receive exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the wedding of the year this Saturday, including that most intimate of wedding staples: the first dance. Don't want to miss out on Princess Martha Louise's big day? Then why not take advantage of our special offer: join the club before this Sunday and get a celebratory 20% off annual membership.
In addition to this exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, you will open up a slew of other benefits including:
Two weekly newsletters, one from our royal editor Emily Nash
Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
Invitations to in-person and virtual events
A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)