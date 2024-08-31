Crown Princess Victoria leads glamorous guests at Princess Martha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett's wedding – live updates

The big day is finally here! Guests have begun arriving for the wedding of Norway's Princess Märtha Louise and Californian shaman Durek Verrett.

The ceremony is taking place at the Hotel Union in Geiranger, western Norway, and is being covered exclusively by HELLO! and HOLA!.

Around 350 people are expected to witness the couple's union, including Märtha Louise's three daughters – Maud, Angelica and Emma – as well as her parents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja, and her brother, Crown Prince Haakon and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Foreign royals will also be among the guests, with the Swedish royal palace confirming the attendance of Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, and Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, ahead of the wedding.

In a pre-wedding interview, Märtha Louise told HELLO!: "We're very excited. It feels amazing to be marrying Durek and I'm so happy the day is almost here. The surroundings are gorgeous – it's one of the most beautiful places I know."

"Even if there are a few glitches, we can still gaze at the stunning scenery," she laughed.

As we wait for the first official wedding photo to be released by HELLO! and the full photo album in next week's issue, we are sharing some of the arrival photos to give you a flavour of the moment...

Picturesque venue The couple's four-star wedding venue, Hotel Union, boasts a spa with a large sauna and a Japanese hot bath, indoor and outdoor pools with views over the fjord, three restaurants, its own nightclub, and a vintage car museum.



Crown Princess Victoria The Swedish royals were dressed to the nines as they were spotted arriving at the wedding tent. Crown Princess Victoria looked stunning in a summery coral gown with a floor-length skirt and a one-shouldered neckline, wearing her hair in an elegant updo. Meanwhile, Sweden's Prince Daniel kept it classic in a black tux and a bow tie, much like his brother-in-law Prince Carl Philip.

Crown Princess Sofia Crown Princess Sofia followed Victoria and Daniel into the venue in a tangerine and white ombre gown with a white coat draped over her arm. Her long brunette hair had been styled into an effortless half-updo.

Princess Astrid King Harald's sister Princess Astrid, Mrs Ferner kept her wedding guest ensemble under wraps as she layered a black coat with a red satin trim over her shoulders for warmth. One part of her outfit that remained on display was her statement headpiece, secured into her curled hair.

Norway royals King Harald and Queen Sonja joined Norwegian royals Crown Prince Haakon, his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and their children Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus aboard the Kingship Norway to pose for photos in colourful folk costume known as bunad ahead of the wedding.



The bride's daughters Märtha Louise's daughters Leah and Emma, whom she shares with her late ex-husband Ari Behn, looked radiant in gold satin floor-length dresses with different silhouettes. Despite their unique dresses, they both sported their mother's long brunette hair, twisted into a low bun with face-framing strands left loose.

Program The ceremony was led by parish priest Margit Lovise Holte and included hymns such as 'Amazing Grace' and 'Open the eyes of my heart Lord', and a bible reading by the bride's brother Crown Prince Haakon. Pastor Michael B. Beckwith, who has appeared on Oprah Winfrey's Super Soul podcast, gave a greeting.

Emotional vows The couple are officially married! There wasn't a dry eye as they exchanged personal vows in front of friends and family, who gave the newlyweds a standing ovation.

Three days of celebrations

Märtha Louise and Durek's wedding concludes three days of celebrations, with the festivities kicking off at a meet-and-greet party – with a "sexy and cool" dress code – at the Hotel 1904 in Ålesund city on Thursday.

Guests then enjoyed a boat trip on Friday afternoon, taking in the sights of the Geiranger Fjord, before heading to the Hotel Union in the evening for a Latin American-themed pre-wedding party.

