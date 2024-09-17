Princess Kate returns to work following cancer treatment – details

Last week, the Princess of Wales confirmed that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment in a moving video that featured members of her family.

Just a week after the video was released, it was confirmed that the hard-working royal had already returned to her duties. The Court Circular confirmed on Tuesday that Kate had held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate: Her 2023 compared to 2024

Kate's meeting was her first meeting in the Court Circular since the royal started her cancer treatment at the start of the year.

The Court Circular also confirmed that the Prince of Wales had been undertaking royal duties on Tuesday, with William carrying out a private visit to 22 Special Air Service Regiment where he met individuals who had been deployed on recent operations.

© WPA Pool The royal hosted a meeting in Windsor Castle

At the time of Kate's recent health update, HELLO! understood that the royal would undertake a light programme of work between now and the end of the year.

Alongside private meetings, this will also include a handful of public engagements over the coming months as part of her gradual return to public duties.

The royal shared an intimate video to share her latest health update

Kate is also working towards appearing with the royal family at the annual Remembrance Sunday service staged at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

The Princess' Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey has become a firm fixture in the royal calendar in recent years and she has begun working with her team on the project.

© WPA Pool The royal is hoping to her host her annual Christmas carol concert

At the start of the year, it was announced that the Princess of Wales would be undergoing abdominal surgery and that she wasn't expected to return to public duties until Easter. However, on 22 March, the royal confirmed that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy.

The royal made a handful of public appearances during her treatment, joining the royal family as they celebrated Trooping the Colour in June. The royal was joined by her husband and three children at the event.

© Getty Kate has made a select few appearances this year

Kate was later joined by sister Pippa Middleton and daughter Princess Charlotte when the trio watched the men's finals match at Wimbledon.