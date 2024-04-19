Prince Louis' surprising favourite hobby revealed by dad Prince William ahead of 6th birthday

The Prince of Wales resumed royal duties this week after spending nearly a month at this Norfolk home with his wife the Princess of Wales and their three children over the Easter period.

During a visit to food distribution charity Surplus to Supper in Surrey, Prince William revealed a sweet insight into his youngest son Prince Louis' interests.

© CHRIS JACKSON Prince Louis is said to be very fond of cricket

When being introduced to members of the charity, which operates at Sunbury Cricket Club, the doting dad revealed how much Prince Louis "loves" cricket. The sweet comment comes days before the youngest of Prince William and Kate's children turns six on 23 April.

The love of sport is no surprise as the Waleses are already big fans of football, rugby and tennis. In recent years, the couple have accompanied their eldest children, George, ten, and Charlotte, eight, at some major events, including Euro 2020, the Commonwealth Games 2022 and Wimbledon.

Back in February 2022, Princess Kate revealed that her sons, Prince George and Prince Louis, are keen rugby players, describing the then three-year-old Louis as "kamikaze" when she declared she is "very proud" of her new rugby patronages.

© Getty Prince William helped to load trays of food into vans during his visit to Surplus to Supper this week

Speaking about her children's enthusiasm for rugby when she joined an England Rugby training session at Twickenham Stadium, Kate said: "They're all enjoying it, Louis is kamikaze, we're worrying about when he gets older, he'll be in the middle of everything."

The appearance on Thursday was William's first official engagement since his wife Kate's cancer diagnosis was revealed in March, and he was quick to reassure one kind-hearted well-wisher that he would take of her.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Wales family are huge sports fans

Prince William, 41, appeared touched as volunteer Rachel Candappa passed two get-well cards for the Princess of Wales and the King, who is undergoing his own cancer treatment, telling her: "Thank you very much, that's kind." And when Rachel asked about the Princess of Wales, telling him to "take care of her", William promised: "I will."

The young family spent the Easter holiday together as they adjusted to Princess Kate's recent health diagnosis. In March, in an emotional video message, the Princess of Wales, 42, revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer, which was discovered in post-operative tests after major abdominal surgery.

Prince William and Kate - along with their three children - all missed the Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle following the announcement.