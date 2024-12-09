Queen Camilla's son Tom reveals surprising Christmas first with royal family

Tom Parker Bowles, the son of Queen Camilla, is preparing for a significant change this festive season as he plans to join the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham for the first time.

The renowned food writer and critic, 49, revealed in a recent interview with The Telegraph that his mother, 77, personally requested his presence at the royal gathering this year.

"My mum said, ‘I’d love you to come, I haven’t had Christmas with you for a long time,'" Tom shared, offering a rare glimpse into their family dynamics.

While he admitted that the plans are not completely set in stone, he and his family are making arrangements to attend the traditional festivities at the King and Queen's Norfolk estate.

Tom shares two teenage children, Lola, 17, and Frederick, 14, with his ex-wife, former fashion editor Sara Buys.

Traditionally, Tom has spent Christmas in a more laid-back manner with his children and their mother.

© Dave Benett Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles

Reflecting on their usual holiday routine, he said: "For the past 15 years, it has been: I go back to my ex-wife’s house, sit in my tracksuit bottoms, go to the pub while the beef’s in, then try to get my children to watch The Wild Geese. Classic. So this would be a bit different."

Indeed, joining the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham is a marked departure from his casual celebrations.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla invited Tom to spend Christmas with the royals

While Tom acknowledged that he isn’t entirely sure which royal family members will be in attendance, he has some idea of what to expect. "I genuinely know nothing about it," he admitted. "But I know there’s turkey and sprouts and church. And I have to bring a suit and a dinner jacket."

The invitation to spend Christmas at Sandringham has always been extended to Tom, but this year, his mother was especially eager for him to accept.

"It has been a hell of a two years for them," Tom said, referring to King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and treatment as well as Queen Camilla’s recent battle with pneumonia.

© Getty Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, watches a race with his mother and stepfather

"The older you get, the more conscious you become of mortality, especially with illnesses and the rest of it."

Despite the challenges of the past few years, Tom described his mother as remarkably resilient.

"She went back to work before she should have done, but she’s fine. She’s tough," he said. Reflecting on her commitment to duty, he added, "She hates that she missed Remembrance Sunday. That’s a big day for her. She just gets on with it. She’s always been like that."

While Tom has not spent Christmas Day with his mother in recent years, he revealed that they usually make time for a post-holiday gathering. Camilla often joins her two children—Tom and his sister, Laura Lopes—and her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, for a relaxed celebration after the royal festivities.

This year’s royal Christmas at Sandringham is likely to feel particularly poignant for the family. Following the loss of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, it marks only the second holiday season with King Charles and Queen Camilla at the helm. The royal Christmas traditions, which include attending church at St. Mary Magdalene and enjoying a festive lunch, hold deep significance for the family and the nation alike.