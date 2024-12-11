Princess Kate makes surprise TV appearance after family reunion

The Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance on Wednesday evening, with the royal's voice being heard on ITV.

The royal's annual carol concert is broadcast on Christmas Eve on the platform, and Kate made a surprise appearance on the network to promote the event. As ITV aired a small promo clip, the mum-of-three was heard saying: "Join me this Christmas Eve, for a special Carol Service to celebrate all those who have shown love, empathy and kindness in their communities this year."

The concert was filmed on 6 December and when Kate arrived, she was treated to thunderous applause from the assembled crowd.

Kate was joined by her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the event.

© WPA Pool Kaye was joined by her family at the event

Guests received a letter from the Princess, which read: "This Carol Service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you, and a reminder that at Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other. Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other's light."

The royal's appearance comes after she completed a course of preventive chemotherapy, which has seen her absent from royal duties for much of the year. Kate is currently undertaking a gradual return to her public duties.

© Getty The royal has been absent for much of the year

"I didn't know this year was going to be the year I've just had," she told singer Paloma Faith at the event. "The unplanned, exactly. But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times."

This year's service was dedicated to those who have "shown love, kindness and empathy to others in their communities" and "inspired, counselled, comforted, and highlighted how love unites and connects us all".

© Getty Louis left a message on the Kindness Tree

Part of the ceremony featured a 'Kindness Tree', which was dedicated to those who had been kind, with many leaving messages for them in red letters.

Louis was seen leaving a message, which was dedicated to his grandparents, Michael and Carole Middleton. "Thank you to granny and grandpa because they have played games with me," it read.

