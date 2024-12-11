Prince Louis bucks royal tradition during latest family appearance

Prince Louis reached an exciting milestone at the Princess of Wales' annual Together at Christmas carol concert on Friday, but it may have slipped under the radar.

The young royal surprised royal watchers with his smart attire as the outing marked the first time the six-year-old wore a full suit, coordinating with his elder brother Prince George and dad Prince William.

© Getty Prince Louis seen in a full suit for the first time

Traditionally, male members of the British royal family tend to wear suits from the age of seven. Prince George was seven when he first appeared in a navy suit and striped tie while watching the Euro 2020 final in London.

Over the years, little Louis has been pictured rocking either shorts or trousers with knitted jumpers on public outings. The likes of his brother Prince George, his father Prince William, and his uncle Prince Harry all used to wear shorts until they were deemed old enough to progress to full-length trousers.

HELLO! spoke to British etiquette coach William Hanson in 2018. He explained: "Today, young boys usually transition into trousers around age seven.

"Prince George is always seen in shorts because upper class and upper middle-class parents believe that little boys should look like little boys, and so try to keep their offspring looking as cute and innocent for as long as possible."

He finished by adding: "It's one of the many silent class indicators we have in Britain. Trousers on young boys is considered a tad suburban and lower market."

© WPA Pool The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Princess Kate during the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

Meanwhile, there was one other sweet detail about Louis' appearance that almost went unnoticed. During the service, Prince Louis was seen sidling up close to his mum Kate as they sang carols.

The gap between the royal youngster and Charlotte, nine, was evident as the Prince chose to stand up close next to Kate. See the image below…

© Getty Prince Louis with the Princess of Wales at the Together At Christmas carol service on Friday

Held at Westminster Abbey, the festive event brought the royal family together in celebration of Christmas, and the young royals certainly stole the spotlight.

Louis went on to leave notes on a "kindness tree" erected as part of the carol service dedicated to those "who have shown love, kindness and empathy to others in their communities".

They all arrived clutching their red tags and Louis could be seen with the handwritten words: "Thank you to granny and grandpa because they have played games with me."

It is thought the message refers to Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, who are known to be hands-on grandparents.