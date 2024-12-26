Prince George takes part in key royal moment for the first time - details

Prince George took part in a key royal moment for the very first time.

The eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales had his taste of royal football tradition as he joined his father, Prince William, for the annual festive kickabout on the Sandringham estate.

The pre-Christmas match, a highlight for estate workers and neighbouring villagers, saw the father-son duo take to the pitch together for the first time.

Cheering them on from the sidelines was the Princess of Wales, along with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who lent their support to the blue-shirted team that included George, 11, and William, 42.

For George, an avid football fan like his dad, it was a dream moment, running energetically around the pitch to the cheers of onlookers.

William, who has long been a keen Aston Villa supporter, showed his skill on the field and even came close to scoring a goal.

Wearing number 18 on his shirt, the Prince of Wales looked right at home alongside his eldest son. Observers were quick to praise George’s enthusiasm and natural athleticism, suggesting he might have inherited his father’s love for the game.

Meanwhile, Kate, ever the supportive mum, kept warm in a chic dark purple polo neck paired with a long light purple waistcoat, beige trousers, and a green peaked cap. Her hair was neatly tied back in a plait, and she carried black leather gloves as she stood on the sidelines, watching the action unfold.

Not to be left out, Prince Louis, six, dressed adorably in navy blue shorts and a light blue top, joined in on the fun, kicking a ball around with his mum during breaks in the match. Princess Charlotte, nine, looked delighted to be part of the family outing, standing close to Kate as they cheered on their dad and brother.

This beloved royal tradition has seen William take to the pitch for many years, often joined in the past by Prince Harry. The last time the brothers played together in the Sandringham match is believed to have been in 2016. While Harry’s absence was noted, the sight of George stepping into his father’s boots brought a fresh sense of excitement to the event.

William’s passion for football has always been evident. As a devoted Aston Villa fan, he has often been spotted in the stands at Villa Park and cheering England on at Wembley.

This summer, William and George were captured in a moment of shared joy, leaping to their feet when Cole Palmer equalised for England in the Euro 2024 final against Spain in Berlin, despite the heartbreaking 2-1 defeat.

In a 2020 appearance on That Peter Crouch Podcast, William spoke candidly about George’s football journey. "I’m trying not to persuade him to be a Villa fan," he shared. "I'm letting him choose his own way. It’s about finding what fits for him." However, he humorously admitted to "concerns" when George briefly showed an interest in Chelsea as a younger child.

As the royal family enjoyed this festive day out, football fans couldn’t help but smile at the idea of Prince George following in his father’s footsteps—not just on the field, but as a future ambassador for the sport. With the Villa faithful hoping to welcome George to their ranks, the Prince of Wales remains resolute in letting his son chart his own path.

