King Frederik to experience change with royal guards at start of 2025 – details

King Frederik has nearly been Denmark's monarch for a year, but there are still certain changes to be made, including with the badges of the Royal Guards.

The Royal Life Guards currently to continue to wear their uniform with the insignia of Frederik's predecessor, Queen Margrethe. However, from 2025, they will start wearing badges carrying the insignia of Frederik.

The Royal Life Guards will start wearing the new insignia in connection with Frederik's new year's message at the end of the month.

Margrethe's final new year's message proved to be quite dramatic, with the former Danish monarch using the speech to confirm her abdication.

Royal guards still wear Margrethe's royal insignia

In a statement, Margrethe said: "I have decided that now is the right time. The 14th January 2024 - 52 years after I followed my beloved father - I will step back as the Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son the Crown Prince Frederik.

"Tonight, I first and foremost would like to express my thanks. Thank you for the overwhelming warmth and support which I have received during all these years."

Margrethe abdicated from the throne at the end of 2023

She concluded: "Thank you to the changing governments with whom the collaboration always has been rewarding, and thank you to The Parliament, who have always vested their confidence in me.

"Thank you to the many, many people who on special occasions and in everyday life have embraced me and my family with kind words and thoughts, turning the years into a string of pearls. The support and assistance which I have received throughout the years, have been crucial to the success of my task.

Frederik and Mary ascended to the throne on 9 January

"It is my hope that the new King and Queen will be met with the same trust and devotion which have fallen to my lot. They deserve it! Denmark deserves it! I will conclude my new year’s address in my usual manner: GOD BLESS DENMARK, GOD BLESS YOU ALL."

Margrethe still carries out royal duties, although to a lesser extent, however, earlier in the year she sustained a back injury following a fall.

Margrethe stepped back from royal duties following a fall

"According to the circumstances, the Queen is doing well but was admitted for observation for the time being," the head of communications, Lene Balleby, was quoted as saying. The royal household had no further comments.

