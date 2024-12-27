Lorraine Kelly's incredible festive tribute to granddaughter Billie

Lorraine Kelly appears to have enjoyed her first Christmas as a grandmother and did you see her incredible tribute to her granddaughter Billie?

The ITV star, 65, shared the most adorable photo of her bundle of joy in front of her 'snow'-frosted Christmas tree inside her glamorous £2 million river-side home. Billie looked adorable, dressed in a beautiful red Christmas dress and matching cosy hat.

On the tree, amongst a slew of gloriously festive baubles was a decoration in the shape of a B. The gorgeous home accessory was placed front and centre of Lorraine's fabulous tree and was adorned with multi-coloured stipes and a twinkling silver outline.

Alongside the image were the words: "Baby Billie’s first Christmas. Joy and happiness. Hope you all had a good one #xmas #joy #family #love #babiesfirstchristmas."

© Instagram Lorraine had decorated her riverside conservatory with lots of indoor plants

In front of the tree, were piles of perfectly wrapped Christmas presents including a large stocking filled to the brim and addressed to the baby girl.

Friends and fans of the Kelly clan couldn't wait to weigh in on the gorgeous photo.

"Merry Christmas to you all. I only just spotted Billie hiding with the parcels, so adorable," one person penned.

Meanwhile, a second wrote: "Merry Christmas to you all. Love Billie's outfit, gorgeous colour." A third added: "How magical," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Lorraine's sentimental Christmas decorations

This isn't the first time Lorriane has opted for a wonderfully sentimental decoration and has a number of sentimental pieces dedicated to her daughter.

She previously told HELLO!: "I've an advent calendar that I got when Rosie was born 27 years ago that comes out every single year, and I still get excited at counting down the days until Christmas," she said.

Adding: "The most irreplaceable of all my Christmas decorations is the fairy snowman on top of the tree. Rosie made it when she was at nursery school, so it's a quarter of a century old, and although it's a bit wonky and worse for wear, it's more precious to me than a diamond-studded solid gold ornament."