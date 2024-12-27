Emily Andre shares rare photo of 'massive' family with husband Peter at sprawling home

Peter Andre is rarely photographed with all five of his children but his wife Emily made an exception on Thursday as she took to Instagram to share a festive snap.

Dr. Emily, 35, beamed as she held up her daughter Arabella who was born earlier this year as she sat on the sweeping staircase of the mansion in Surrey she shares with her 'Mysterious Girl' singer husband, 51.

Also in the photo were Peter's eldest two children Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, whom he shares with ex Katie Price, as well as his and Emily's children Amelia, 10, and Theo, eight.

The youngest three's faces were covered with a red love heart emoji for privacy reasons as the family of seven posed in matching red and white Christmas pyjamas.

"What a lovely day. Happy Christmas to everyone from all of us xxxx PS. looking at these photos made us realise how massive our family has become!!!," the matriarch penned.

The Andre house at Christmas

The NHS doctor took to Instagram earlier this week as she showed off the decorations in her gorgeous six-bedroom family home. Their towering Christmas tree was decorated with silver ornaments in front of a roaring fire.

Meanwhile, their impressive staircase was adorned with a stunning leafy garland elevated with gold bells and red poinsettias.

Though the family kept to themselves over the festive period there is one rule the mother of three is likely to have enforced at Christmas dinner.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in November, Emily revealed there is one non-negotiable dinner time rule in her house - "we have is no screens".

"That includes phones, iPads, and TV. The reason for that is so that we can all be present and listen to each other without distractions. I think it’s so important," she admitted.

The author of Healthy Mind, Happy You also recently revealed her family's "weird" Christmas tradition. "We do weird stockings, stockings in tights," she said.

"We cut tights in half and fill them. We've always done it since I was a child – no idea why, but we love it."