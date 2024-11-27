King Frederik and Queen Mary set for reunion after family separation

King Frederik and Queen Mary are set for an emotional reunion in the coming weeks.

The Danish royal couple share four children and their eldest, Crown Prince Christian, 19, left home for his gap year in September.

The heir to the Danish throne is spending part of his gap year in East Africa, but he's set to return home in time for Christmas.

Christian, who departed Denmark on 4 September, has been involved in the day-to-day running of two farms during his time in East Africa. Further details about the visit have remained private, but the palace announced that the Crown Prince will return home in December.

The young royal celebrated his 19th birthday on the continent on 15 October, with the palace sharing a snap of Christian beaming in front of a stunning sunset and river.

"His Royal Highness the Crown Prince turns 19 today. The Crown Prince is currently staying in East Africa and is therefore celebrating the day under warmer skies," the palace shared in the Instagram caption.

The Danish royal family traditionally spend Christmas at Marselisborg Palace in Aarhus, Jutland, with King Frederik and Queen Mary playing host for the first time in their reign.

Christian became Crown Prince when his father ascended the throne on 14 January 2024, following Queen Margrethe's shock abdication.

The royal graduated from high school in June and acted as regent for the first time when Frederik undertook an official visit to Poland.

© Getty Christian with Frederik and Mary at his high school graduation

A gap year abroad is a rite of passage for all Danish heirs, with King Frederik and Queen Margrethe having taken similar trips in their youth.

It's not known whether Christian will go on to attend university after his gap year, but he's likely to follow in his father's footsteps and undergo military training at some stage.

© Getty Christian on his 18th birthday in 2023

It was previously announced that Christian would not receive financial support from Folketing (Danish Parliament) "until he turns 21 or upon a possible change of throne, if it takes place before that".

The announcement was made around the Prince's 18th birthday in 2023 – before Frederik became King – so it's possible that Christian may be now receiving some of this royal allowance.

King Frederik and Queen Mary are also parents to Princess Isabella, 17, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

