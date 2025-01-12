Queen Sonja of Norway, 87, rushed to hospital following skiing incident

Queen Sonja of Norway was briefly hospitalised following a skiing-related incident, the royal household confirmed.

The 87-year-old monarch, who has long been known for her love of the slopes, was admitted to Lillehammer Hospital after experiencing an episode linked to her existing heart condition, atrial fibrillation.

Despite the initial concern, the palace assured well-wishers that Sonja's condition was not serious. She was discharged the following day after her heart rhythm returned to normal. The queen, who has remained active in recent years, is said to be in good spirits and recovering well.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre extended his support, releasing a statement through Norwegian news agency NTB. “I wish the queen a speedy recovery and hope she will soon be ready for new skiing trips,” he said.

While Sonja’s schedule was packed with engagements last week, her upcoming calendar remains clear, allowing her time to rest. Unlike her husband, King Harald V, who has faced several health concerns in recent years, Sonja has largely remained in good health.

© Getty Images Queen Sonja was admitted to hospital

Harald, also 87, has undergone multiple hospital stays in the past few years. Last March, he was fitted with a permanent pacemaker after experiencing a dangerously low heart rate during a private holiday in Malaysia.

The king had initially undergone emergency treatment on the island of Langkawi before being airlifted back to Norway for further care.

© Getty Images Queen Sonja is recovering

The pacemaker, designed to regulate his heartbeat, replaced a temporary one that had been implanted before his transfer home. Harald has also undergone heart surgery in the past, including an operation in 2020 to replace a heart valve after he was hospitalized with breathing difficulties.

Despite his ongoing health battles, the king has made it clear that he has no intention of abdicating, unlike his second cousin Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, who stepped down from the throne last year.

© Getty Images Her Majesty Queen Sonja (L) and His Majesty King Harald

The Norwegian monarch, whose role is primarily ceremonial, has served as head of state since 1991 following the death of his father, King Olav.

Sonja’s brief hospitalization comes just weeks after her son and daughter-in-law, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, stepped out for a high-profile engagement. The royal couple put on a united front at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo, where they were joined by Harald and Sonja at Oslo City Hall.

The event, which honors individuals and organizations dedicated to global peace efforts, awarded the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize to Nihon Hidankyo, the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers.

The organization, founded in 1956, was recognized for its work in advocating for a world free of nuclear weapons and sharing survivor testimonies about the devastating consequences of nuclear warfare.

© Getty King Harald and Queen Sonja hosted a gala dinner

Mette-Marit, who has faced health struggles of her own, was in good spirits despite the difficult few months she has endured. The 51-year-old royal has been battling a chronic lung disease, which has required her to take extended periods of sick leave. She was also faced with personal turmoil after her son, Marius Borg Høiby, was charged with rape and domestic violence.

Despite these challenges, the princess has been gradually resuming her royal duties. Last October, the Norwegian Royal Court confirmed that she was taking medical leave due to side effects from her ongoing treatment.

“Due to side effects of the medication that Her Royal Highness is using for her chronic lung disease, she is on sick leave, initially for a week. Her official program during this period will be canceled or postponed,” the palace said in a statement.