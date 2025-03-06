Prince Archie is so grown-up with vibrant red hair in rare video shared by Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex has shared an adorable rare look at her five-year-old son Prince Archie – and he has gorgeous red hair reminiscent of his father, Prince Harry.

Meghan made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday and revealed she had made thumbprint cookies for the audience and received help from her son and friends including Claire Waight Keller, the designer who made Meghan's wedding dress.

"We all sat around and made these cookies for you guys to enjoy, and I thought it would be fun," shared Meghan as a video played on the screen.

© Meghan Markle Meghan kisses son Prince Archie on the head

The video showed daughter Princess Lilibet also getting involved but it was the rare spotting of Archie that was most notable as he stood at the kitchen counter, looking tall in a pair of sweatpants and a white tee-shirt.

His hair looked similar to a young Prince Harry as it shone in the California sunshine.

© Meghan Markle Meghan baking thumbprint cookies at her home with children

Thumbprint cookies are a shortbread cookie mix with an indentation made by the baker and filled with a jam preserve; Meghan used her own As Ever preserve.

The Duchess relaunched her brand as As Ever in February 2025, telling fans in a selfie-style video: "Last year, I had thought 'You know what, American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name, it's my neighborhood, it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara', but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.

"Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business, which was huge."

Trailer for With Love, Meghan

"As Ever essentially means as it’s always been, and if you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know, I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening," said Meghan.

The launch of Meghan's new venture follows the closure of her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, in April 2017. Described as "a hub for the discerning palate - those with a hunger for food, travel, fashion & beauty", the blog provided a platform for Meghan's fashion, travel and beauty tips.

Still of Meghan Markle from Netflix documentary

Meghan has shared more moments of Archie and Lili in recent weeks after launching her own social media account and the release of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

Elsewhere during her appearance on the daytime talk show, Meghan shared that her children speak with "very American accents" but that "some of the words that they still say with a British accent, so they'll say z-e-b-r-a," using a hard "zed' sound.