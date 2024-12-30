Biggest royal moments from 2024 - from King Charles and Princess Kate's health crises to society weddings

It has been an incredibly difficult year for the British royal family, with the King and the Princess of Wales both diagnosed with cancer within weeks of one another.

Tragedy also struck with the unexpected death of Lady Gabriella's husband, Thomas Kingston, while the Princess Royal was also hospitalised this summer.

While 2024 hasn't been the year that royal watchers were expecting, the public has seen a more human side of the Windsors as Charles has expressed his gratitude for healthcare workers and solidarity with fellow cancer patients, while Kate showed a rare glimpse into her private life with her family.

There has also been some joyful news this year, with two major weddings, one of which was covered exclusively by HELLO!, along with the impending arrival of a new member of the royal family.

Take a look back at the biggest royal moments from 2024…

1/ 15 © Getty Frederik and Mary become King and Queen of Denmark Following his mother's Queen Margrethe shock abdication after 52 years of reign, Frederik was proclaimed King of Denmark, making his Australia-born wife, Mary, his Queen. The accession took place on 14 January, with the couple's four children proudly joining them on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

2/ 15 © Alamy Charles and Kate hospitalised Just two weeks into the new year, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales had undergone major abdominal surgery at The London Clinic, and would not be returning to public duties until Easter. Within 90 minutes of the shocking news, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King would be treated for an enlarged prostate at the same hospital as his daughter-in-law. Kate spent almost two weeks in hospital recovering from the operation, before returning home to Windsor, while Charles was discharged after a three-night stay.



3/ 15 © Getty King Charles' cancer diagnosis On 5 February, the palace confirmed the monarch had begun treatment after being diagnosed with undisclosed form of cancer. Charles temporarily stepped back from public-facing duties for almost three months at the start of his medical care.

4/ 15 © Getty Thomas Kingston's death The husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston was found dead aged 45 at his parents' home in the Cotswolds on 25 February. An inquest later found that the financier died from a head injury and a gun was found near his. A coroner concluded in October Thomas took his own life and during the inquest his widow warned about the effects of drugs used to treat mental health problems after the hearing was told Mr Kingston was prescribed drugs following complaints of trouble sleeping following stress at work.

5/ 15 Mother's Day Photoshop controversy The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a touching family photo of Kate with her three children to mark Mother's Day on 10 March, but the image later sparked controversy as it was pulled from picture agencies because of suspicions it had been manipulated. Kate publicly apologised a day later for the "confusion" the picture had caused as she admitted to experimenting with editing.

6/ 15 © BBC Studios Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis Just weeks after the fallout from the Mother's Day photo, Kensington Palace released a personal video message from the Princess of Wales, in which she revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. Speaking directly to the camera while sitting on a bench in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Kate shared the diagnosis had come as a "huge shock" and that it had taken time for her to explain everything to her children.



7/ 15 © Getty Images The Duke of Westminster's wedding The Prince of Wales and Princess Eugenie were among the guests at one of the biggest society weddings of the year as Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster married Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral on 7 June. The Duke topped The Sunday Times Rich List for the under 40s this year with an estimated wealth of £10.127 billion, having inherited the Grosvenor estate and business from his late family, Gerald, at the age of 25 in 2016.



8/ 15 © Getty Princess Kate's first major public appearances The Princess of Wales made her first major public appearance of the year, attending the King's birthday parade – Trooping the Colour – on 15 June. Kate looked elegant in a white and navy Jenny Packham dress as she joined her family in the carriage procession and on the palace balcony for the flypast. The day before the event, the Princess issued an update on her health and treatment, saying she was making "good progress" but wasn't "out of the woods yet". A month later, Kate also attended the Wimbledon Men's Final with her daughter, Princess Charlotte and sister, Pippa Matthews.

9/ 15 © Getty Princess Anne's accident The Princess Royal was hospitalised with a mild concussion and minor injuries as the result of a horse-related accident on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire on 23 June. She spent five nights at Southmead Hospital in Bristol before being discharged. Reappearing for the first time on 12 July at an equine competition, Anne told guests she couldn't "remember a single thing" about the incident.

10/ 15 © Getty Norway royal wedding Princess Märtha Louise of Norway tied the knot with shaman Durek Verrett during a three-day celebration in Geiranger, which was covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine – including the first look at Märtha Louise's wedding dress and the couple exchanging vows.



11/ 15 © Will Warr Princess Kate completes chemotherapy The world reacted as the Princess of Wales shared the welcome news that she had completed chemotherapy in a moving video message, which gave a rare insight into her family life. Kate described her cancer journey as "incredibly tough" for their family but said she was looking forward to gradually returning to her public duties. Since completing her treatment, Kate has visited Southport with Prince William, attended Remembrance events, hosted her festive carol service and stepped out for church with the royals on Christmas Day.

12/ 15 © The Royal Family Princess Beatrice's second pregnancy The King's niece shared via a Buckingham Palace statement on 10 October that she is expecting her second child. It read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three. His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."



13/ 15 © Getty Queen Camilla contracts pneumonia The Queen was forced to pull out of a number of royal events in November following a nasty chest infection, which was later revealed to be pneumonia. Camilla missed the Festival of Remembrance, Remembrance Sunday, the Royal Variety Performance and elements of the Qatari state visit, amid her recovery.

14/ 15 © Getty King Felipe and Queen Letizia caught up in protests The Spanish king and queen were caught up in a violent protest in the aftermath of the Valencian floods in November 2024, which saw more than 200 people killed. Felipe and Letizia were pelted with mud, with much of the anger directed at the politicians who accompanied them. The king and queen have made two further visits to the region to thank emergency responders, and to show their support for the victims and their families.



15/ 15 © Getty Images The Duke of York's spy scandal Prince Andrew made headlines once again when his connections to an alleged Chinese spy were revealed. It was reported in court documents that the Duke had invited Yang Tengbo to events at royal residences. The businessman has been barred from the UK amid the allegations, to which he denies. Andrew's office said the Duke "ceased all contact" with Yang Tengbo when concerns were first raised about him. But amid the scandal, Andrew pulled out of attending the King's pre-Christmas lunch, as well as the family gathering on 25 December in Sandringham, remaining at Royal Lodge in Windsor instead with his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

