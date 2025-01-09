Prince Harry and Prince Archie wear matching hoodies in new family video

Prince Archie's adoring mum, Meghan Markle, shared the news that their family dog, Guy, had sadly passed away on Tuesday alongside a heartfelt video.

Whilst the montage was full of sweet family moments of the Sussexes with their pooch, one special moment saw Prince Archie looking the image of his dad, Prince Harry, as they wore matching outfits.

© Instagram Prince Archie is the image of his dad Prince Harry

The father-son duo were captured walking away from the camera whilst little Archie held Guy's lead during a walk on the beach. The pair were wearing matching navy blue hoodies adorned with a white lightning bolt which appear to be from fashion brand Aviator Nation.

Archie looked so grown up wearing a pair of smart jeans and black trainers. He also donned a black beanie hat, whilst Harry rocked a black baseball cap.

Captioning the post, Meghan penned: "In Memory of Guy. In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada. He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up… and fell in love.

"They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy’. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for.

She continued: "If you followed me on Instagram back in the day, you saw a lot of him – and on The Tig too. He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged (and then married), when I became a mum… he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort."

Meghan went on to explain how, after suffering an injury in an incident in the UK, Dr Noel Fitzpatrick, known as the "supervet" in the UK, saved him.

The former actress concluded: "I have cried too many tears to count – the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s okay too.

"Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know. As ever, Meghan #adoptdontshop."

Another sweet moment in the clip featuring her children was Archie and Lilibet's singing voices and strong American accents in the background of one particularly tender moment.

Whilst the special clip was the first time the public have heard the Sussex siblings' singing voices last year, the same can't be said for their royal family members as King Charles a special recording of his grandchildren singing "Happy Birthday" to him last year.