Prince Harry's uncle to fly to America after Christmas break - details

The British royals often fly abroad to represent the King at major events if Charles is not able to attend in-person.

And following the death of Jimmy Carter, the Duke of Edinburgh will fly to the US to pay his respects to the 39th US President.

Prince Edward, 60, who is the brother of the King and uncle to Princes William and Harry, will make a solo appearance at the service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington D.C.

Jimmy Carter died aged 100 on 29 December 2024, with a six-day state funeral beginning last Saturday as a motorcade made its way through his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Mr Carter's body was transported to Atlanta, where he will lie in repose at the Carter Presidential Center until Tuesday morning.

© Getty Jimmy Carter was president from 1977 to 1981

He will then be flown to Washington D.C. where he will lie in state at the US Capitol before Thursday's funeral, which is expected to be attended by all five living presidents – Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, whose inauguration will take place on 20 January.

Mr Carter will then be buried next to his wife, Rosalynn, during a private internment in his hometown in Georgia.

© Getty Jimmy and his wife Rosalynn in 2018

Paying tribute to Mr Carter, the King remembered the president's 1977 visit to the UK with "great fondness" and praised his "dedication and humility".

In a message to President Joe Biden and the American people, Charles said: "It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of President Carter.

"He was a committed public servant, and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights.

© Getty President Carter with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 1977

"His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977.

“My thoughts and prayers are with President Carter’s family and the American people at this time."

The Duke of Edinburgh will not be accompanied by his wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh, at the service in the US.

The couple celebrated Christmas with the royal family and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex, 17, in Sandringham last month.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Royals step out on Christmas Day

Edward and Sophie will return to their public duties in the coming days, with the Duchess set to celebrate her milestone 60th birthday on 20 January.

LISTEN: Inside the royal family's unprecedented year