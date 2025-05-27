Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex jets to Tuscany for 'beautiful' wedding

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex, Dara Huang, has stunned in a beautiful fitted gold gown while attending a wedding in Tuscany.

The 42-year-old architect and interior designer was attending the wedding of a close friend in Italy when she donned the striking gown.

Dara uploaded a swathe of glamorous snaps from the lavish nuptials, which included pictures of the bride, snaps from her Italian getaway, as well as photos of her rocking a gold floor-length dress.

"One of the most beautiful weddings I've ever been to and by far the most beautiful bride @bellakoenig thank you so much for sharing this special moment with us!" Dara wrote in the caption.

Dara Huang stunned in a gold gown for a friend's Tuscan wedding

"What a stunning venue every single moment. And thank you for such a beautiful friendship through the years @malekanian…I love you both so much!"

Dara accessorised the glamorous dress with an extravagant Hermes mini Kelly bag, gold jewellery, and an oversized pair of black sunglasses.

The wedding comes just two months after Dara split from Spanish investor Filippos Kodellas de la Morena. According to the Spanish magazine, El Confidencial, the investor announced he is now engaged to Sofía Marti Marti, a businesswoman and dentist.

Dara accessorised the glamorous dress with a Hermes mini Kelly bag.

The pair is expected to tie the knot this summer. Before being linked to Filippos Kodellas de la Morena, Dara was previously engaged to Edoardo in 2017.

The pair had dated for two years before getting engaged, and they also welcomed a son, Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf, in 2016 and split two years later in 2018.

© Instagram Dara shares son Wolfie with her ex, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Shortly after this, Princess Beatrice and Edo made their public debut together at the Portrait Gala in March 2019 before getting married in July 2020. Edoardo, Beatrice, and Dara all remain on excellent terms, with Wolfie frequently splitting his time between the UK and the US.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Dara said of co-parenting her son: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier.'

"I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him, because it didn't have to be so easy."Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi