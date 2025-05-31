The National Day of Sweden is fast approaching and despite originally being confirmed to be at the event, Princess Sofia has now dropped out of the celebration.

In a guest list published on 22 May, Sofia was among the royals due to be present, alongside Prince Daniel, Princess Madeleine, Christopher O'Neill and her own husband, Prince Carl Philip. However, in a new post, Sofia was dropped from the celebrations and Margareta Thorgren, the director of the Swedish Royal Court's Information and Press Centre confirmed that the royal would be absent.

Although it wasn't confirmed why Sofia was missing the service, the royal gave birth to her fourth child, a daughter named Princess Ines, just three months ago.

© Getty Princess Sofia will miss next week's celebrations

Despite her absence, the mother-of-four might still make some of the celebrations. Back in 2016, she welcomed her first child, Prince Alexander, a month before National Day, and she attended the opening of parliament, which usually happens the day after National Day.

Princess Sofia: 5 surprising facts © Getty 1. Her yoga qualification Sofia became a qualified yoga instructor in New York in 2005 while also studying business development, going on to open her own studio and launch a clothing range. 2. Her three tattoos Sofia has a sun on her back, a butterfly on her ribcage, and a small ankle tattoo. 3. Her waitressing days Sofia worked as a waitress in New York pizzeria Serafina from 2055 to 2007 4. Her reality TV moment Sofia dallied with reality television in 2004, appearing in Paradise Hotel which saw singles living together in a luxury hotel. 5. Her modelling days Sofia was a model in her early 20s, appearing in magazines such as Vogue Scandinavia.

Welcoming her daughter

Sofia and Prince Carl Philip welcomed their fourth child, and first daughter, on 7 February earlier this year. In a statement, the palace shared: "The Office of the Marshal of the Realm is pleased to announce that HRH Princess Sofia, on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 1:10 p.m., gave birth to a healthy and prosperous daughter at Danderyd Hospital."

Princess Ines is eighth in line to the throne, but she does not hold an HRH style, in line with the decision made by King Carl XVI Gustaf in 2019 for the children of Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine.

© Instagram / @prinsparet Sofia and Carl Philip now share four children

Sofia has previously missed events after welcoming Ines, notably skipping a State Banquet, which was held during Iceland's state visit to the country at the start of the month.

Parents in Sweden are legally entitled to a total of 480 days of paid parental leave (240 days each) when a child is born or adopted.