Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte's festive twinning moment we missed
Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte's festive twinning moment we missed

The royal duo thrilled onlookers in Sandringham on Christmas day - and see how they matched!

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twin at Christmas
Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon
Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon
She's just like her mother! While Princess Charlotte is growing up to be every inch as elegant and gracious as her mother the Princess of Wales, the royal duo sported a matching hairdo on Christmas Day and with the excitement of the day's festivities we hadn't noticed their twinning moment.

Princess Kate and Prince William are joined by all their children on Christmas day
Princess Kate and Prince William are joined by all their children on Christmas day

 While we were all focussed on Catherine's striking 'Bow and Arrow' cocktail hat by Juliette Millinery, which was similar to her one Zara Tindell wore to Cheltenham races back in 2019, underneath her hat, she had her hair pulled back into a pretty braid. 

And just like her mother, Princess Charlotte, 8, also had her hair braided in two pretty plaits, keeping it neatly out of her face as she followed in her parents' footsteps, boldly meeting the public who had gathered outside St. Mary Magdalene Church to spend a moment with the royals as they made their way back to Sandringham for their Christmas celebrations. 

Princess Kate and her mini-me daughter Charlotte
Princess Kate and her mini-me daughter Charlotte

It seems that these days, Kate has perfected her hair-styling skills. The modest mother revealed her attempts at styling daughter Charlotte's hair were not always successful during a royal engagement in 2019, when she complimented some little girls in Cumbria who were sporting "pretty" plaits. 

Revealing that she'd been rushing to get little Charlotte ready for nursery before she set off on her royal trip, the Princess admitted that there was something she had struggled with that morning. "I tried to do a plait on Charlotte this morning, and it didn't really work very well," she laughed.

Princess Charlotte shares a sweet moment with cousin Mia Tindall
Princess Charlotte shares a sweet moment with cousin Mia Tindall

Plaits and braids are a common hair trend among royals. From loose single braids to fishtail looks and multi-plait styles, the pretty-yet-practical hairdo never goes out of fashion. A favourite with the Princess of Wales, they've also been worn through the years by royals such as Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Beatrice and Crown Princess Mette-Marit

WATCH: The royals meet their public on Christmas day

Twinning with her mini-me daughter Charlotte is also something that the future Queen is known for. Earlier this month, the duo sported matching festive knitwear, both opting for warm and practical turtle neck jumpers during a volunteering session at a baby bank just before Christmas. 

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte both wore festive turtle neck sweaters
Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte both wore festive turtle neck sweaters

While Kate has recently been wearing her hair down in long waves, plaits are a staple style for her young daughter Charlotte, who has worn the style at many a royal event over the past few years. 

Princess Kate's hair evolution through the years
Princess Kate's hair evolution through the years

The young royal clearly favours the plaited half-up, half down style, which is very easy to do. You simply take a section of hair from the crown and gently braid the hair from each side, and secure it with a band before adding a ribbon to finish. It’s a great way to keep the hair away from the face but it still looks super cute, yet tidy.

