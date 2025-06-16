Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet rock pyjamas in never-ending garden at £11m chateau

Father's Day on Sunday 15 June called for a special personal celebration in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's house.

Meghan Markle and her two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, had organised a special surprise for Prince Harry to wake up to.

The doting father was spotted admiring bunting emblazoned with the message 'Happy Father's Day' that had been erected in the pergola overlooking the couple's private garden.

Dressed in blue pyjamas, Harry crouched down to hug Archie and Lilibet, who were also dressed in their casual bed attire. Lilibet wore a white set with red piping that offset her fiery curls, while Archie matched his father in pastel blue.

© Instagram The Duchess of Sussex shared a peek inside their family Father's Day celebrations at their home, Chateau of Riven Rock

Two armchairs faced towards the gap in the pristine hedges, which opened up into a manicured lawn surrounded by trees.

Another clip showed the couple's long driveway, which curved into the distance, flanked by neat flowerbeds with shrubbery. Harry was spotted running alongside Archie as he learnt to ride a bike, ready to catch him if he fell, while Lilibet chased them, her hair bouncing in the wind behind her.

© Instagram Harry was seen gently encouraging his son Prince Archie to ride his bike down the long driveway

Among the heartwarming clips, fans got glimpses of a large water feature where the Duke of Sussex played with his little boy, and a swinging seat where Archie and Lilibet both clambered on their father.

Harry and Meghan's home

© Archewell The Duke and Duchess have shared glimpses into their Montecito home

The Duke and Duchess moved to Montecito in 2020, after stepping down as senior members of the royal family. They purchased the Chateau of Riven Rock for a reported £11.2 million, with features including a 7.38-acre garden, a swimming pool, a chicken coop, and a playground for their children.

The latter offers plenty of activities to keep the young royals entertained, thanks to the two slides, climbing frame, tightrope, helter-skelter, and two types of climbing wall.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's mansion in California features a swimming pool

Previous photos have shown the Sussexes have decorated their garden with giant terracotta pots, in keeping with the Mediterranean home. The sloped lawn offered the perfect spot to put up an inflatable slide in the summer, and it featured in a sweet video of Harry holding Archie as he played football with his grandmother, Doria Ragland.

In a clip shared during their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, the couple revealed they were not afraid to get their hands dirty when it came to gardening.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan's garden has a hill which is perfect for water fun

Meghan was seen wearing gardening gloves with a bunch of freshly picked roses in her hand, while Prince Harry could be seen watering the immaculate lawn.

The former Suits actress admitted the lawn was one of the key features that she fell in love with when viewing the property.

Speaking to The Cut, Meghan said: "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.'"

She added they were convinced to put an offer in after only touring the grounds, without even seeing the interior. "We did everything we could to get this house. Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It’s healing. You feel free," Meghan explained.