King Charles and Queen Camilla are all smiles during the final royal procession at Royal Ascot 2025

King Charles and Queen Camilla have enjoyed the week at Royal Ascot, even if not all of the races went their way in the end.

A major part of Royal Ascot is the carriage procession, and the royal couple looked incredible in every appearance, and their appearance on Saturday was no exception. The pair were all smiles despite their poor luck, and they looked so smart with the monarch in a classic grey suit with a black top hat, while Camilla stunned in an angelic white ensemble that was paired with a show-stealing hat.

The King seemingly took style notes from several of the royal ladies, with the monarch opting for a butter-yellow shirt. The shade has been worn across the week with Princess Eugenie and Carole Middleton among those opting for the colour.

© UK Press via Getty Images Charles and Camilla were all smiles for the final royal procession

Charles was seen lifting his hat to the crowd while riding in the royal carriage. Both he and Camilla looked relaxed as they greeted racegoers during the procession. They were sharing their carriage with Sir Mark Prescott and Lizzie Spender.

Sir Mark is a professional horse trainer and has worked for Charles and Camilla since 2023, while Lizzie is an actress and the wife of comedian Barry Humphries, who died in 2023.

© Max Mumby The royal couple have enjoyed their week at the races

On Friday, Charles was seen with his royal nieces, Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie, with the monarch greeting Eugenie with a kiss on the hand.

Special message

Charles and Camilla's final appearance at this year's Ascot coincided with Prince William's 43rd birthday and ahead of the day's activities the King dedicated a message to his son.

A picture showed the Prince of Wales sitting outdoors in a rural setting. The royal was dressed casually in a pale blue shirt and navy trousers, with a hint of facial hair.

© Getty William turned 43 on Saturday

The caption read: "Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!" The post quickly attracted thousands of likes and comments from well-wishers around the world.

William was born at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington on 21 June 1982. At just nine months old, he accompanied his parents on a six-week royal tour of Australia and New Zealand.