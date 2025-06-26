Royal family LIVE: Prince William's major outing and royal birthday

Good morning and welcome to another day of royal news! Although we're approaching the end of the week, it's not slowing down for the royals who have another packed day.

Carrying on his environmental week, the Prince of Wales is due to attend a high-level roundtable entitled 'Nature’s Guardians: On the Road to COP30 & Beyond', at St James's Palace.

Princess Anne will also be at St James's Palace today, with the Princess Royal hosting the Royal Corps of Signals for their 105th anniversary.

And it's not just the British royals who will be having a busy day, as Holland's Princess Alexia is celebrating her 20th birthday day. Many happy wishes!