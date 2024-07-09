Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Wimbledon's surprising bridal looks: Lady Eliza Spencer, Nicole Scherzinger, Kaya Scodelario & more
nathalie emmanuel, myleene klass, eliza spencer, kaya scodelario, nicole scherzinger in white on tennis court© Getty

Wimbledon celebrities in bridal white: Lady Eliza Spencer, Nicole Scherzinger, Kaya Scodelario and more

Centre Court has provided endless inspo for 2024 brides thanks to stars including Kaya Scodelario and Nathalie Emmanuel

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
When it comes to Wimbledon fashion, bright white dresses, suits, and just about everything in between are always a sure winner.

Slews of stars have been arriving at All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club - many of which opting to dress for the tennis tournament in the most quintessential Wimbledon way - with bridal-worthy angelic outfits. 

Whether it is Lady Eliza Spencer's power suit, or Nicole Scherzinger's fitted dress, Wimbledon's high-profile attendees have been providing endless inspiration for summer brides, showing tennis whites are not restricted to on-court stars.

See the very best bridal-worthy looks of this year's line-up thus far…

1/11

Lady Eliza Spencer© Getty

Lady Eliza Spencer

Princess Diana's niece Lady Eliza Spencer, 33, looked the epitome of Wimbledon chic in a white double-breasted power suit with luxe gold buttons. The ensemble was teamed with white heels, and a white camisole for the full bridal effect topped off with oversized sunnies.

2/11

Kaya Scodelario dressed in whites© Getty

Kaya Scodelario

The Gentleman actress Kaya Scodelario, 32, got the white suit memo, opting for a linen set. She also popped on an on-trend waistcoat and strappy white heels. Kaya broke up the bright white hue with a navy leather handbag and chic neck-tie.

3/11

Nathalie Emmanuel dressed in off-white blazer and trouser combo© Getty

Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel, the 35-year-old star of The Invitation, looked uber-cool in a white double-breasted suit, adding androgynous touches with a fitted blue shirt and tie, much like Lioness Leah Williamson.

4/11

Nicole Scherzinger in stands in white dress© Getty

Nicole Scherzinger

Sunset Boulevard star and bride-to-be Nicole Scherzinger, 46, looked next level in a slinky midi dress in a bridal white hue that had a fit and flare cut. The chic garment with black piping was accessorised with a black mini bag and orange-tinted aviator sunglasses.

5/11

Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor at day seven of Wimbledon

Sophie Winkleman

Peep Show actress Sophie Winkleman, 43, dressed to impress in a classic white midi dress with puffed sleeves and a cinched waistline. She posed beside her husband Lord Frederick Windsor rocking a pair of wedges and statement earrings.

6/11

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty attend day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Getty

Holly Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly, 24, was seen alongside her Olympic swimmer boyfriend Adam Peaty, 29, wearing a fitted white midi dress with capped sleeves, a nipped-in waist, a square neckline, and gold statement buttons. Her look was amplified by a pair of leopard print heels.

7/11

Lauren Silverman wearing white dress at Emirates suite © Photo by Hoda Davaine

Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell's fiancee Lauren Silverman, 46, stunned in an Alaia white floaty dress with a statement black corseted belt at the Emirates x HELLO! All Love Luncheon. She exclusively told HELLO! that she was also wearing an Alaia bag and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

8/11

Hannah Cooper in a white dress© Photo by Hoda Davaine

Hannah Cooper-Dommett

Model and wife to Joel Dommett, Hannah Cooper-Dommett, 35, rocked a modern Wimbledon look when she opted for a strapless waistcoat and matching Bermuda shorts in pinstripe linen at the Emirates x HELLO! All Love Luncheon.

9/11

James Blunt, Sofia Wellesley and Kirsty Gallacher© Getty

Kirsty Gallacher

Former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, 48, wowed in a three-piece linen suit which was almost identical to Kaya Scodelario's. Kirsty popped on black heels and matching sunnies as she posed for a photo with James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley.

10/11

Myleene Klass© Getty

Myleene Klass

Hear'Say singer Myleene Klass, 46, also got the linen waistcoat memo. She teamed hers with wide-leg trousers, quilted mules, and an oversized straw hat, giving British summer in all its essence.

11/11

Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire attend day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2024 © Karwai Tang

Pixie Lott

Singer and The Voice Kids coach Pixie Lott, 33, dazzled in a white mini skirt and matching crop top to channel tennis whites off-duty. We loved how she added an extra element of interest with her silver ballet flats to match the buttons on her co-ord.

