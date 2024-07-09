Wimbledon celebrities in bridal white: Lady Eliza Spencer, Nicole Scherzinger, Kaya Scodelario and more

When it comes to Wimbledon fashion, bright white dresses, suits, and just about everything in between are always a sure winner.

Slews of stars have been arriving at All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club - many of which opting to dress for the tennis tournament in the most quintessential Wimbledon way - with bridal-worthy angelic outfits.

Whether it is Lady Eliza Spencer's power suit, or Nicole Scherzinger's fitted dress, Wimbledon's high-profile attendees have been providing endless inspiration for summer brides, showing tennis whites are not restricted to on-court stars.

See the very best bridal-worthy looks of this year's line-up thus far…

1/ 11 © Getty Lady Eliza Spencer Princess Diana's niece Lady Eliza Spencer, 33, looked the epitome of Wimbledon chic in a white double-breasted power suit with luxe gold buttons. The ensemble was teamed with white heels, and a white camisole for the full bridal effect topped off with oversized sunnies.



2/ 11 © Getty Kaya Scodelario The Gentleman actress Kaya Scodelario, 32, got the white suit memo, opting for a linen set. She also popped on an on-trend waistcoat and strappy white heels. Kaya broke up the bright white hue with a navy leather handbag and chic neck-tie.



3/ 11 © Getty Nathalie Emmanuel Nathalie Emmanuel, the 35-year-old star of The Invitation, looked uber-cool in a white double-breasted suit, adding androgynous touches with a fitted blue shirt and tie, much like Lioness Leah Williamson.



4/ 11 © Getty Nicole Scherzinger Sunset Boulevard star and bride-to-be Nicole Scherzinger, 46, looked next level in a slinky midi dress in a bridal white hue that had a fit and flare cut. The chic garment with black piping was accessorised with a black mini bag and orange-tinted aviator sunglasses.



5/ 11 Sophie Winkleman Peep Show actress Sophie Winkleman, 43, dressed to impress in a classic white midi dress with puffed sleeves and a cinched waistline. She posed beside her husband Lord Frederick Windsor rocking a pair of wedges and statement earrings.



6/ 11 © Getty Holly Ramsay Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly, 24, was seen alongside her Olympic swimmer boyfriend Adam Peaty, 29, wearing a fitted white midi dress with capped sleeves, a nipped-in waist, a square neckline, and gold statement buttons. Her look was amplified by a pair of leopard print heels.



7/ 11 © Photo by Hoda Davaine Lauren Silverman Simon Cowell's fiancee Lauren Silverman, 46, stunned in an Alaia white floaty dress with a statement black corseted belt at the Emirates x HELLO! All Love Luncheon. She exclusively told HELLO! that she was also wearing an Alaia bag and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

8/ 11 © Photo by Hoda Davaine Hannah Cooper-Dommett Model and wife to Joel Dommett, Hannah Cooper-Dommett, 35, rocked a modern Wimbledon look when she opted for a strapless waistcoat and matching Bermuda shorts in pinstripe linen at the Emirates x HELLO! All Love Luncheon.



9/ 11 © Getty Kirsty Gallacher Former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, 48, wowed in a three-piece linen suit which was almost identical to Kaya Scodelario's. Kirsty popped on black heels and matching sunnies as she posed for a photo with James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley.



10/ 11 © Getty Myleene Klass Hear'Say singer Myleene Klass, 46, also got the linen waistcoat memo. She teamed hers with wide-leg trousers, quilted mules, and an oversized straw hat, giving British summer in all its essence.

