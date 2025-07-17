Meghan Markle sends birthday wishes 'both near and far' amid Queen Camilla's 78th celebrations

The Duchess of Sussex has shared birthday wishes to "ladies" who live "both near and far" by sending a beautifully packaged box of her rosé wine.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Meghan opened a wooden box containing three bottles of her As Ever rosé lying in a bed of straw. The video then cuts to a new clip, showing the bottles surrounded by flowers and fruit.

The caption read: "Sending birthday love (both near and far) to my ladies.

© @meghan/Instagram Meghan filmed a beautifully packaged box of her As Ever rosé wine

While Meghan, who lives in Montecito, California, with Prince Harry and their two children, didn't disclose which "ladies" she was referring to in her post, it comes as Queen Camilla celebrates her 78th birthday on Thursday.

The royal, who was on duty on her birthday last year when she attended the State Opening of Parliament with King Charles III, is expected to spend the day privately.

© Getty Images For Buckingham Pala Queen Camilla poses for a portrait to mark her birthday in the garden of her home Ray Mill House in the village of Lacock

Her Majesty marked the occasion with the release of a new photo, showing Camilla smiling in front of a meadow at her Wiltshire home, Ray Mill.