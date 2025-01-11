Queen Camilla and Meghan Markle united in grief over death

It's been a difficult week for Meghan Markle, as alongside elation over the launch of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess has also been grieving the loss of her beloved dog, Guy.

Meghan took to Instagram to share her devastation over Guy's passing, writing: "I have cried too many tears to count - the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they're not there. But they are. And that's okay too.

"Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you'll never know."

© Instagram Meghan adopted Guy in 2015

Fellow dog-lover Queen Camilla suffered a similar loss as the tail end of 2024, when her pet dog Beth sadly died.

In a touching social media post, the palace said: "A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen's much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire."

With this in mind, we suspect Queen Camilla is able to relate to Meghan's sadness. The two ladies bonded in the past over dogs, with Prince Harry writing in Spare that it has been common ground between his stepmother and wife.

Speaking of their first meeting, the Duke of Sussex shared: "Meg talked about her two "fur babies," Bogart and Guy, both of whom were rescues.

© Instagram Queen Camilla walking with her dog Beth

"Guy had a particularly sad story. Meg found him at a Kentucky kill shelter after someone abandoned him in deep woods, without food or water. Beagles, she explained, were put down in Kentucky more than in any other state, and when she saw Guy on the shelter's website she fell in love.

"I watched Camilla's face darken. She was the patron of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, so these kinds of stories always hit her hard. Pa too. He couldn't bear to think of any animal suffering. He was undoubtedly reminded of the time his beloved dog, Pooh, got lost on the grouse moor in Scotland—probably down a rabbit hole—never to be seen again."

© Getty King Charles is a dog lover

We'd love to have been a fly on the wall to hear the undoubtedly animated storied shared by the royals about their beloved pets!