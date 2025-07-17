LIVE: Queen Camilla marks 78th birthday and Princess Beatrice celebrates major anniversary

Today is a day of celebrations for the royals. Not only is Queen Camilla celebrating her 78th birthday, and you can see a new stunning portrait of the Queen released for the occasion here, but Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are marking their fifth anniversary.

The couple had an unconvential royal wedding as theirs was held under lockdown rules and so had a very slimmed down guest list.

While Camilla, Beatrice and Edo are celebrating, Princess Anne continues to show why she's the hardest-working royal. The royal is set to present The King's Award for Voluntary Service to the Wellingborough District Hindu Association, open Hankook's new facilities in Daventry, before heading down to London to visit a new season training session and attend a reception at the Kings House Sports Ground. And finally, she will attend a dinner at Windsor Castle to mark the 25th anniversary of Racing Welfare. Phew!