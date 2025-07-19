Princess Kate and Prince Harry's 'neck grazing' moment shows heartfelt bond

Prince Harry has been living in Montecito with his wife, Meghan Markle, and his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, since departing his life as a working royal in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex has returned to the UK on a handful of occasions during the course of the five years that have flown by, and there have been recent reports that he and his father, King Charles, may be moving towards a royal reconciliation.

Although no one knows what the future holds for the royal family when it comes to their personal relationships, in May of this year, during an interview with the BBC, Harry, 40, did specify that he would reconcile with his kin.

© Getty Images Prince Harry has previously said he would like to reconnect with his family

The father of two memorably said, "I would love reconciliation with my family, there's no point in continuing to fight anymore."

© Getty There have been reports that Harry and King Charles have been in talks

The redhead royal added: "There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family. Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things."

Harry and Kate's bond

The Princess of Wales is Harry's sister-in-law, and the pair have always shared a terrific bond.

After all, they had known each other since they were teenagers, as Kate met Harry's brother, Prince William, while they were studying at the University of St Andrews.

In 2010, after William and Kate announced their engagement to the world, Harry memorably said he was delighted about the union between his brother and Kate, telling German newspaper Bild: "I've always wanted a sister and now I've got one. I've known Kate for years, and it's fantastic that she is becoming part of the family."

© WPA Pool Prince Harry was best man at the Royal Wedding in 2011

Harry was also the best man at his brother's wedding to Kate in 2011.

Kate and Harry's neck-grazing hug

We've been looking through the archives, and although Kate and Harry have had many joyous moments which have been caught on camera, one of our favourites has to be in 2012.

© Getty Images Kate and Harry's heartfelt hug in 2012

Kate and Harry were at the Thanksgiving service to mark the late Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee, which was held at St Paul's Cathedral. The then Duchess of Cambridge giggled as her brother-in-law leaned in to whisper to her, in a touching, shoulder-grazing moment.

So sweet!