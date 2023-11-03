Princess Kate has been embracing her busy schedule this week consisting of various engagements ranging from a pub visit in the capital to a trip to Scotland.

And the Princess of Wales has, unsurprisingly, taken on her full calendar with ease and looked effortlessly chic in the process.

The royal is often spotted in stunning gowns with sparkling jewels and elegant accessories, but Kate was right at home on Wednesday when she opted for comfort in a Breton-striped top – a favourite of hers – with flared-leg jeans, which were a step away from her usual straight-leg style and are often a fit of choice for Meghan Markle.

Although Kate was casually dressed, she was no less on-trend as she threw a beige waterproof jacket over her shoulders and completed the look with some autumn boots with a cool, chunky platform.

The mother-of-three and wife of Prince William wore her gorgeous brunette locks in loose, undone waves and opted for her signature makeup style consisting of a subtle slick of eyeliner with just a hint of bronzer to contour the face.

For informal, low-key engagements, Princess Kate isn't afraid to show a more laidback look, but the straight-leg fit jeans with a flared hem was an interesting change away from a skinny fit she's worn numerous times over the years, often paired with sneakers.

Kate isn't the only royal to embrace wider-leg jeans. Meghan Markle has been spotted wearing the trendy look a few times in the past.

© WPA Pool Kate opted for a wide leg pair of jeans this week

Although the Duchess of Sussex also enjoys a skinny fit, the wife of Prince Harry often embraces a straighter leg or wider leg when it comes to trousers or denim – proving that both royals, as ever, keep their eyes on fashion and style trends.

© Karwai Tang Meghan is also a fan of wide leg trousers

On Wednesday, Kate was all smiles as she joined the Arnos Grove Dadvengers group at the Arnos Arms pub in North London. The Princess, 41, also took part in a Dad Walk with the local community as they highlighted the important role dads play in children's early years – a subject very close to her heart.

As the royal joined fathers and their little ones around the table, she said: "I think the thing is raising the importance of family time and the role dads are playing in raising kids. Through what you guys are doing the kids are seeing the importance of socialising and getting together."

© Getty Princess Kate also wore wide leg trousers on her visit to Scotland

Kate, who is in her element around children and early years environments, was seen crouching down to speak with one little girl, who was wearing a floral raincoat and Wellington boots.

"I love your stripy tights," the Princess told the youngster in one heartwarming moment, "I should have worn my stripy tights."