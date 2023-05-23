Lady Eliza Spencer channels late aunt Princess Diana in satin polka-dots

She appeared at the Chelsea Flower Show wearing a very Princess Diana-esque look

Lady Eliza Spencer and her sister Lady Amelia made a chic appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday – with Eliza looking beautiful in a chic pink silk polka-dot dress by royal-favourite designer Alessandra Rich.

With its pastel colour palette and spotty print, Eliza's look is poignantly very reminiscent of her late aunt Princess Diana's own iconic outfits. One of the Princess of Wales' most memorable looks was her pink polka-dot Donald Campbell dress which she wore for a number of appearances in the 80s – though she wore a number of dotty looks over the years.

© Getty Images Lady Eliza Spencer wore a pretty pink Alessandra Rich dress that channelled her late Aunt's style

With its ruched waist and high neckline, Eliza's retro-style dress was similar to her aunt's in a number of ways – though she modernised the look by adding a sleek ponytail, drop earrings and simple, glowing makeup.

Alessandra Rich dresses are also loved by Kate, the current Princess of Wales, while the likes of Sofia Richie Grainge and Beyoncé have also worn the brand's elegant silhouettes.

© Getty Images Princess Diana's Donald Campbell dress was one of her favourites

The designer has even previously revealed that Princess Diana is an inspiration for her dresses. She told Tatler: "I'm drawn to history's polite rebels, such as Princess Diana, and I want to embody that spirit in the Alessandra Rich woman."

Alongside her sister, Lady Amelia also looked beautiful in a frilled floral dress from Australian label Zimmermann, which she teamed with bold red accessories.

The pair, who are daughters of Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer, attended the flower show on a very busy day – since Princess Kate, King Charles and Queen Camilla all also attended engagements at the horticultural event.

© Getty Images Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attended the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show together

Kate made her surprise appearance in a bubblegum pink ME+EM dress, teamed with her favourite Castañer wedge espadrilles.

She stepped out in her bubblegum-hued midi to meet children from ten schools taking part in the RHS Campaign for School Gardening, which aims to help bring gardening and nature into the lives of more children.

In a sweet nod to the initiative, she added her Catherine Zoraida fern earrings to the look.

© Getty Princess Kate wore a pink midi dress by ME+EM at the Chelsea Flower Show

Pink was actually Princess Diana’s favourite colour, and she often chose her royal outfits in the shade. It is also said that her favoured marshmallow and blush tones were a way of sending a message of sweetness during her early years as a member of the royal family - though most sources say it was simply her favourite colour to wear.

The late Princess of Wales also loved bright fuchsia tones and colour-clashing looks - take a look at some of Princess Diana’s most famous pink outfits below...

Princess Diana's iconic pink fashion moments

© Getty Images This clashing red and pink Catherine Walker look was one of Princess Diana's most famous outfits

© Getty Images Diana looked stunning in this Victor Edelstein gown in 1983 in Brisbane, Australia

© Getty Images She wore more tailored pink looks into the 1990s - Diana is pictured here during a visit to Argentina in 1995

© Getty Images Princess Diana loved to wear pink – and polka dots!