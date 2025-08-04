Princess Beatrice's 'gentleman' stepson Wolfie's close relationship with step-sister Sienna 6,000 miles away

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are the perfect example of a serene blended family.

Before marrying into the British Royal Family, the property developer was engaged to American architect Dara Huang, and the pair had a son together, Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi, nicknamed 'Wolfie'.

In the last few days, Wolfie and Dara have been on holiday in Thailand, enjoying the ocean and the perfect weather, but also going shopping for sweet gifts to bring back home.

In a cute Instagram story, Huang showed her son holding a white dress illustrated with elephants and captioned the picture saying: "Shopping for his little sister."

Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, shared her thoughts on Wolfie's "gentleman" gesture: "This dress is the sweetest style ever! Wolfie is showing how caring and thoughtful he is by picking out this adorable design. The elephant emblem nods to many cute childhood characters in various storybooks and the bows and pretty hem are classic yet contemporary. What a gentleman!"

Wolfie was born in 2016, making him nine years old, while Beatrice and Edoardo's first daughter, Sienna, is three years old, having been born in 2021.



© Dara Huang Wolfie in Thailand

In January 2025, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Athena.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s daughter opened up about being a stepmum to her "bonus son" during the lockdown in 2020. She told HELLO!: "Homeschooling, that was definitely not my forte! Not going to lie. Sadly, I can't blame that on dyslexia.

"But I've felt very lucky to have had the chance to work with my bonus son over the course of the school closures. It was a huge learning curve for all of us."

A happy blended family

© Getty Images Beatrice and Edoardo with Wolfie, Sienna and Athena

Managing life across two continents may come with its challenges, as Wolfie’s mum shares her time between the UK and the US. However, the three of them are making it work, which is a testament to the character and commitment of everyone involved.

Ahead of Edoardo's 40th in 2023, his stepfather and sculptor, David Williams-Ellis, spoke to HELLO!, saying: "I'm hugely fond of my stepson. He's a great supporter and a great character.

"He's brilliant with his children and he adores them naturally, like any father. He gives them a lot of time and a lot of patience, and I think with his busy life, it's probably quite difficult sometimes to do that.

"But he's been able to and as a couple, both Edoardo and Beatrice are extraordinary with their children – the time and the energy they give to them and the patience that they have."

The Princess's unique wedding

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mak Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi now have two children together

After getting engaged in Italy in September 2019, the Princess married Edoardo in a small, socially distanced ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, in July 2020.

Guests included the Late Queen Elizabeth II, the late Prince Philip, and their closest family members, including the groom’s son Wolfie.

The now mother-of-two wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both of which belonged to her grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice's wedding gown was on display at Windsor Castle

The tiara was also the same one that the Queen wore on her wedding day in 1947. She completed the look with a pair of sparkling Valentino heels that she had previously worn at the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding in 2011.

Following her big day, Beatrice took to Instagram to share her feelings: "Edo and I are so excited to embark on this new chapter together."

She continued: "It was an honour to wear my grandmother’s beautiful dress on my wedding day.”