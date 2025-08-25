Technical error on royal Instagram baffles followers

Today sees Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway celebrate 24 years of marriage, and keen to congratulate the royal couple, HELLO! headed to the Norwegian Royal family's official Instagram page to send them well wishes. However, upon landing on their page – there was no tribute posted at the time of writing, but we did spot another post that caused us to scratch our heads in confusion.

Alongside a beautiful portrait of Crown Princess Mette-Marit posted six days ago, the royal family has written a loving dedication to the future King's wife in honour of her birthday.

© Getty Images Crown Princess Mette-Marit celebrated her birthday last week

However, we noticed a glaring error in the translation of the message. The Crown Princess was celebrating her 52nd birthday, but the caption humorously translated to: "Happy birthday to Crown Princess Mette-Marit who turns one year old today!" – whoops!

We're sure the Crown Princess was able to laugh about the mistranslation, but the amusing error got us thinking about other mistakes that royal families have made on social media…

Royal social media errors

1. Princess Eugenie's typo

Back in 2019, the British Royal Family was forced to correct an unfortunate error in a Twitter post.

© UK Press via Getty Images The British royal family messed up a dedication to Princess Eugenie in 2019

At the time, they shared a beautiful photo of Princess Eugenie at the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awards at Buckingham Palace. The post originally read: "Princess Eugene speaks to a group of young people about how they achieved their Gold Award. The @DofE has inspired millions of young people to serve their communities, experience adventure and develop and learn outside of the classroom." Of course, the tweet should have read, "Princess Eugenie". After realising their spelling error, the Royal Family account quickly changed the tweet to include the correct spelling of Eugenie.

2. Prince William's deleted post

Even our future King isn't immune to errors. In February of this year Prince William was forced to delete a social media post about an engagement after making an error.

© Getty Prince William made a mistake on X

The father-of-three was pictured shaking hands with the new men's manager for England's national football team, Thomas Tuchel, at Windsor Castle. The first post on X [formerly known as Twitter] read: "Great to meet new @england manager Thomas Tuchel for the first time today, and hear about plans for the team."

But minutes later, it was deleted and reposted with: "Great to meet new @england men's manager Thomas Tuchel for the first time today, and hear about plans for the team."

As a keen follower of women's football, Prince William was likely embarrassed that he forgot to distinguish between the two!

3. Meghan Markle's mistake

When Meghan Markle rejoined Instagram earlier this year, eagle-eyed royal fans noticed that Prince Harry's wife and her team made a royal mistake in her biography, as she was titled "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex" instead of "Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex".

© Instagram Meghan or her team made a mistake with her bio on Instagram

The difference is important, as the first is simply a style and the second is a title – clearly not bothered by this issue Meghan has kept her bio as it is.

It's reassuring that even royals make errors sometimes!