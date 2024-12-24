Princess Kate breaks silence with new statement ahead of TV appearance with George, Charlotte and Louis

Ahead of a much-anticipated TV appearance on Christmas Eve, the Princess of Wales has shared a heartfelt statement reflecting on the significance of her carol service.

The special programme, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas service, will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve at 7.30 pm, and will feature touching tributes to individuals and organisations that have offered comfort and support to others in times of need.

© Getty Princess Kate will appear on Together At Christmas on Christmas Eve

In her statement, Kate said: "Join us on @ITV and @ITVX for the Together at Christmas Carol Service at 7.30pm this evening.

"This service reflects upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this year's celebrations."

The programme will showcase the royal family's participation in the service, including Prince William, Kate and their three children; Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

Kate, 42, has also recorded a voiceover for the start of the programme, reading extracts from a letter she wrote about love and empathy that was included with the event's order of service.

She will say: "The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others.

© Shutterstock The Prince of Wales hosted her fourth carol service this month

"It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences.

"Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear. The love that we show ourselves and the love we show others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving, and love that brings joy and hope."

© Getty The traditional Christmas carol concert took place at Westminster Abbey

It was recently revealed that the Princess planned her carol service with help from the grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor whose husband died earlier this year.

HELLO! understands that Kate invited Lady Gabriella during the summer to join her team organising her annual event.

© Getty Lady Gabriella attended Kate's Christmas concert

A source said about Lady Gabriella: "She was very touched and grateful to the Princess to be asked to contribute to her very special concert, and that she felt honoured to do so."

Kate is understood to have been incredibly grateful for her contribution.