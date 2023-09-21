Queen Rania shares advice she gave daughter-in-law Princess Rajwa before royal wedding

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the guests at the Jordan royal wedding

Queen Rania shares a close bond with daughter-in-law, Princess Rajwa, and revealed the advice she gave to her before marrying into the Jordan royal family.

The Jordan queen, 53, who has been in New York this week, sat down for an interview with Hoda Kotb for NBC's Today Show on Wednesday.

Queen Rania and her husband, King Abdullah II, celebrated their son Crown Prince Hussein's marriage to Saudi architect Rajwa Al Saif in June.

Several royals from around the world attended the lavish nuptials in Jordan, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

And now supportive mother-in-law Queen Rania has shared the words of wisdom she has given to Princess Rajwa. Hear what she had to say in the clip below…

Queen Rania looked elegant in a green Emilia Wickstead shirt dress for her TV appearance, teaming her ensemble with Dior pumps and a sage Fendi bag.

Her Majesty has attended a number of engagements in the Big Apple on the side of the United Nations General Assembly.

Earlier this week, the queen met US First Lady Jill Biden at the UNICEF Champions for Children event.

The Prince of Wales also visited New York on Monday and Tuesday in support of his Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

While Queen Rania was not among the delegates at the summit, she is a member of the council of the Earthshot Prize.

As well as a busy schedule of public engagements, it has been a year of many personal celebrations and milestones for Queen Rania.

The King and Queen's second child, Princess Iman, married Jameel Alexander "jimmy" Thermiótis in March.

And in May, the family celebrated Prince Hashem's high school graduation and Princess Salma's graduation from the University of Southern California.

Writing in a personal Instagram post at the time, the Queen said: "Guys, can we slow down a bit? This mum needs to catch her breath! Another proud family moment at Hashem's high school graduation today."

