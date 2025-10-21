Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia share adorable never-before-seen photo of baby Princess Ines

A precious photo of Princess Ines of Sweden has surfaced online. The previously unseen image of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia’s baby girl was included in a thank-you card sent out in response to well-wishes for their daughter's christening. The adorable photo shows Ines smiling in her christening gown. Inside the signed card, a message from Sofia and Carl Philip reads: "We would like to extend our warmest thanks for your kind wishes and thoughtfulness on the occasion of the Christening of our daughter, Princess Ines."

Pictures of the card and the Prince Couple's message were shared on X by @ChristinsQueens on Oct. 21.

Carl Philip and Sofia's daughter, who is currently eighth in line to the Swedish throne, was christened on June 13, the same day as the Prince Couple's tenth wedding anniversary.

© Elisabeth Toll/The Royal Court of Sweden Princess Ines was christened on June 13, 2025

The christening at Drottningholm Palace Chapel was attended by members of the Swedish royal family, including Ines' three older brothers, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian, who all poured the baptismal water during the service. The little Princess' big cousin Princess Estelle was picked by Sofia and Carl Philip to be one of Ines' godparents.

© Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images Princess Estelle (right) was chosen to be one of Ines' godparents

The royal couple welcomed Ines, their first daughter, on Feb. 7 at Stockholm's Danderyd Hospital. Following the birth of his baby girl, proud dad Carl Philip said (translated to English): "We are happy to welcome our newborn daughter into the world. The big brothers are now looking forward to getting to know their new little sister."

Days after Ines' arrival, the parents of four posted a heartwarming snapshot of their three sons with their newborn sister, along with a sweet picture of Julian kissing her forehead. "It turned out to be a perfect little quartet♥️," Sofia and Carl Philip captioned the post (translated to English). "Big and warm thanks for all the nice congratulations to our little Ines💕

© Iwi Onodera/WireImage Ines' christening coincided with her parents' tenth wedding anniversary

Months after it was announced that Sofia and Carl Philip were expecting their fourth child, the Princess admitted to Vogue Scandinavia that she "always, always, always dreamt of a family," calling it "one of my biggest goals in life. Not everyone has that – I had that."

“Both me and my husband come from a family of five – with three kids – so we thought that that would be a good number, and we felt quite satisfied with that," Sofia said. "But, gratefully, there's a bonus on the way. We feel very humble and grateful. It was maybe not in the plan, but now we are very, very excited. Especially the kids."