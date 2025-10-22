European's sweet message to daughter after surprise engagement

Prince Leka of Albania has posted a sweet birthday tribute to his young daughter on her fifth birthday. The prince, who is the current head of the House of Zogu, took to Instagram to share pictures of the royal father-daughter duo as well as a touching message. "My bestie Geraldine, in your eyes I see infinity of love; in your smile I see the reason why the world is good," the prince wrote. "May life always embrace you with light, with peace and with people who love you as I do. Always walk with a heart full of courage and a soul full of dreams. Happy birthday, my little angel!"

The prince signed off his sweet birthday message with "Babi yt", which affectionately means "your dad" in Albanian. He also shared a series of black and white pictures which show Leka and Geraldine laughing and playing in the sunshine. Last year, for her fourth birthday, Leka made his daughter Princess Geraldine's dreams come true with a whimsical Frozen-themed party.

A winter wonderland was set up in the grounds of a hotel in the capital, Tirana, for the then four-year-old Geraldine and her friends to enjoy. The party included a snow-filled castle complete with turrets and a balloon arch, a bubble machine and a visit from Elsa herself. At the time, Leka spoke exclusively to HELLO!, saying:

"Geraldine has reached an age where she delights in the excitement of birthday celebrations, especially when surrounded by friends," he said. "To make her day special, I decided to host a Frozen-themed party at a central hotel in Tirana, inviting friends with children of a similar age. The atmosphere was vibrant, and while it was certainly different from the more formal events usually hosted by the Royal Family, it was a joy to see both parents and children enjoying themselves immensely."

Prince Leka's engagement

The prince's sweet birthday tribute comes just weeks after his engagement to photographer Blerta Celibashi. The couple first went public with his relationship in September 2024. A year later, he and Blerta announced their engagement via a statement released by the Albanian Royal Court.

"The engagement was joyfully celebrated on 11 October 2025, in Ksamil, Southern Albania, in the presence of family and close friends. The Royal Family shares their happiness with the Albanian people and extends heartfelt gratitude to all who have conveyed their kind wishes on this joyful occasion."

Who is Princess Geraldine?

Prince Leka shares Princess Geraldine with his ex-wife, Crown Princess Elia. The pair met in Paris, France when Elia was studying theatre. Elia later went on to become a renowned actress and singer in Albania, following closely in the footsteps of her own famous mother, Yllka Mujo. The couple married in 2016 and welcomed a daughter, Princess Geraldine, in 2020.

Blerta Celibashi, Prince Leka of Albania and Princess Geraldine

She is named after Queen Geraldine of Albania, who is her great-grandmother. The young princess was born on October 22, 2020, which was also 18th anniversary of her namesake, Queen Geraldine's death in 2002. Leka and Elia split in 2024 and their divorce was finalised that same year.

Crown Prince Leka married Elia Zaharia in 2016

In a translated statement, the royal court said: "Despite the trust in the institution of the family, LTM Prince Leka II believes that the values of mutual respect and understanding will form the basis of the relationship in its continuity, which will have as its motive the growth and education of LSM Princess Geraldine!!!"