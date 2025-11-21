Queen Letizia goes glam in semi-sheer ruffle bust and waist-cinching leather

When it comes to fashion, Queen Letizia reigns supreme. Pictured at the Royal Theatre in Madrid on Thursday, the mum-of-two stepped out in a polished workwear ensemble that Miranda Priestley would be proud of. Turning to one of her favourite designers, BOSS, as she marked the 40th Anniversary of the CEOE Foundation's creation, Letizia, 53, turned heads in a ruffle bust blouse with an oh-so-chic bow at the neck. Adding a hint of edge to her outfit, the royal completed her look with a leather midi skirt, not to mention a brand new pair of black pumps from Tod's, which currently retail at £790.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia looked effortlessly chic while heading to an engagement at the Royal Theatre in Madrid

Never short of accessories, Letizia was also seen carrying her 'Victoria' insignia bag from Carolina Herrera. With her brunette tresses blow-dried to perfection, Letizia, as radiant as ever, opted for a dewy makeup combo, teaming copper eyeshadow with a rosy pink lip.

The ruffle blouse trend

There's no doubt about it, ruffle blouses are trending right now, and given Letizia's status as one of Europe's best-dressed royals, it's hardly surprising that she's on board. Romantic and playful, ruffles have dominated the runways in recent months, with Chloé's Fall/Winter 2025 show debuting frill-full shirts. Lending their seal of approval, Chanel, Dior, Ralph Lauren, Erdem, Saint Laurent, Ulla Johnson, Zimmermann, Blumarine, and Dilara Findikoglu also followed suit with their new-season collections.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Kate embraced ruffles while attending The Future Workforce Summit on Tuesday

Making its way into the wardrobes of our favourite royals, the Princess of Wales has added a ruffle blouse to her repertoire, after she was spotted on Tuesday at the Salesforce Tower in London. Delivering a masterclass in business chic, Kate turned heads in a cream blouse from Knatchbull, which she elevated with a dove grey blazer and tailored trousers at the Future Workforce Summit.

Of course, ruffles aren't exclusively reserved for shirts and blouses. Back in September, Queen Mary of Denmark got a head start on the trend after she donned a navy crepe ruffle shoulder gown from Australian designer Carla Zampatti.

Queen Letizia is a fan of ruffles

No stranger to the world of ruffles, Queen Letizia owns several statement blouses that are seriously dreamy. While visiting a traditional students' residence in Madrid in June 2021, the 53-year-old had fans swooning over her dramatic layered blouse from Psophia. Creating the cutest summer outfit, Letizia tucked it into a pair of high-waisted white trousers and slipped on a pair of cream espadrille wedges.

© WireImage Queen Letizia wowed in a white patterned blouse by Psophia

And let's not forget the Uterque lace blouse that she wore to meet with the Board of Trustees of the Residencia de Estudiantes in June 2024. Opting for an all-white ensemble, Letizia polished off her smart-casual ensemble with straight-leg trousers and box-fresh trainers.

© Getty Images The royal's Uterque lace blouse has a romantic and boho feel

Proving that she might just be the queen of ruffles, Letizia had a real showstopper moment when she chose a tulle ruffled dress from H&M to attend a state dinner held in Stockholm in November 2021. Joined by her husband, King Felipe, the evening was hosted by King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.