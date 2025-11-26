Duchess Sophie thanked for 'immensely powerful work' after recent overseas trip

The Duchess of Edinburgh has been praised for "shining a light" on the work around women, peace and security.

Sophie, 60, attended an event at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security on Monday.

The royal, who sported a chocolate brown blazer, a paisley print shirt and burgundy trousers, met with the UK's Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper.

During her speech, the Foreign Secretary said: "Can I just welcome all of you here today. You will have already seen on the video that we’ve seen before some of the inspiring women on whose shoulders we now stand in the work around Women, Peace and Security.

"And can I particularly welcome Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Edinburgh and to say thank you to you for being here today but also for the immensely powerful work that you have been doing across the world, shining a light on the experiences of women in some of the most challenging circumstances – thank you."

© Ben Dance / FCDO Sophie attended the WPS summit with Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper

The Women, Peace and Security agenda is a United Nations Initiative that aims to put more women at the centre of conflict resolution, and encourage women's meaningful participation in peace processes.

It comes after Sophie's recent tour of South and Central America, visiting Peru, Panama, Guatemala and Belize, at the request of the Foreign Office.

© Ben Dance / FCDO Sophie has long supported the work of the WPS

In Guatemala, the Duchess learned about the work of La Alianza Guatemala (ALA), a non-profit organisation that helps protect vulnerable children and teenagers, especially those affected by human trafficking, sexual violence, forced migration, and teenage pregnancy.

She also joined Guatemalan women leaders to hear more about the evolution of women's leadership in the country, as well as the challenges women face, with femicide rates among the highest globally.

© PA Images via Getty Images Sophie in Peru last week

As well as being a champion of the UN's Women, Peace and Security Agenda (WPS), the Duchess is a supporter of the UK's Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI). She has long been an advocate for preventing sexual violence in areas of conflict and through her work, she has previously visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kosovo, Lebanon, South Sudan and Sierra Leone.

On Tuesday, Sophie also held a dinner at St James's Palace to mark the start of the 16 Days of Activism to End Gender-Based Violence Campaign.

Royal reunion

Sophie was set to be reunited with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Wednesday after their royal commitments have seen them both travel overseas in recent weeks.

Prince Edward, 61, has just completed a week-long visit to Nigeria and Ghana to celebrate the relationship between the UK and both Commonwealth countries, with a particular focus on supporting young people, and highlighting the positive impact of sport.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duke of Edinburgh wearing a local garment during a visit to Aburi Botanical Gardens in Ghana

Meanwhile, the Duchess completed her ten-day tour of Central and South America on 19 November.

The couple, who have been married since 1999, reside at Bagshot Park in Surrey.