How Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna's christening date has a special connection to the royal family The royal welcomed her first child in September 2021

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi christened their daughter Sienna on Friday, and the date was especially meaningful.

MORE: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi christen baby daughter Sienna - details

The proud parents were joined by members of their family at Chapel Royal at St James' Palace for a private ceremony, which also happened to be the day of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary.

Prince William and Kate tied the knot 11 years ago at Westminster Abbey, which was attended by members of the royal family, including Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Princess Beatrice shares sweet moment with Princess Charlotte

Beatrice has a close bond with William and Kate, although it is not known if they attended the christening. It is likely that Sienna would have worn the royal christening gown that has seen many members of the royal family get baptised in.

LOOK:17 beautiful royal christening moments in photos

MORE: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi undertake first joint royal engagement for special reason

So far, no photos from the day have been shared, and are unlikely to be as Beatrice and Edoardo are keeping their daughter out of the spotlight.

The couple welcomed their daughter last September, with a statement from Buckingham Palace confirming the news.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi christened their daughter on a special royal anniversary

It read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

DISCOVER: How birth of Princess Beatrice's daughter impacts Zara Tindall and her children

"The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces. The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

The proud parents welcomed Sienna in September

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

Shortly after the birth, a family friend of the couple explained the sweet meaning behind the name Sienna.

"They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess [Sarah Ferguson], and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess's hair colour and Beatrice's, which the new baby shares," they said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.