Princess Alexandra, 88, and the Duke of Kent, 90, join King Charles' festive lunch for extended family

Ahead of his first Christmas without his wife, the Duke of Kent joined members of the royal family for a festive lunch at Buckingham Palace. The 90-year-old first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II was pictured arriving at the palace on December 16 with his daughter-in-law, Sylvana Tomaselli. The Duke of Kent's 88-year-old sister, Princess Alexandra, who will turn 89 on Christmas Day, was also among the royal relatives attending the lunch hosted by King Charles III.

Other royals at the family gathering included the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and more. Continuing his mother Queen Elizabeth's tradition, the King traditionally hosts a family lunch ahead of celebrating Christmas at Sandringham.

First Christmas without the Duchess of Kent

This Christmas will mark the Duke of Kent's first since the passing of his wife, the Duchess of Kent. On September 5, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duchess had died "peacefully" at home in Kensington Palace surrounded by her family. She was 92.

"The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people," the palace said at the time.

© Max Mumby The Duke of Kent attended King Charles' Christmas lunch on December 16

Following her passing, Prince William and Catherine shared a personal message, writing that the Duchess of Kent would "be a much missed member of the family".

In 1994, the Duchess became the first member of the royal family to convert to Catholicism in more than 300 years. It was her wish to have her funeral at Westminster Cathedral. The Duchess' funeral took place on September 16, marking the first royal Catholic funeral in modern history. The requiem mass was attended by King Charles and members of the royal family.

© Max Mumby Princess Alexandra was seen arriving at the palace for the lunch on December 16

During the service, a message from Pope Leo XIV to King Charles was read: "I was saddened to learn of the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent, and I send heartfelt condolences, together with the assurance of my prayerful closeness, to Your Majesty, the Members of the Royal Family, and especially to her husband, The Duke of Kent, and their children and grandchildren at this time of sorrow."

The Duke and Duchess of Kent were married for 64 years. Prince Edward shares three children, George, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor, and 10 grandchildren with his late wife.