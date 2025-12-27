Meghan Markle will 'power through' disappointment in 2026, Princess Diana's astrologer warns

The Duchess of Sussex will continue to "power through" despite going through some difficult patches in 2026, Princess Diana's astrologer Debbie Frank has warned. Speaking exclusively to us, Debbie noted how Meghan's year will get off to a good start, but then the tide will turn in springtime.

"Meghan is primed for take-off in January," Debbie said. "It's all go and gung-ho continuing through the Full Moon on 1 February which lights up her Leo Sun, so she's brimming with plans to be in the front row."

But Debbie warned: "March brings in an altogether different celestial flavour with the eclipsed Full Moon on the 3rd together with Saturn's passage across her own Moon and Saturn later in the month. This can feel like a hard slog or a cold shoulder."

In late May and June, the Duchess will "feel a divided reaction to her offerings" and "perhaps some disappointment". But never one to be put down for long, the resilient royal will "power through", Debbie said.

Meghan's business venture

The upcoming year will be a "creative" one for the entrepreneur, who rebranded her lifestyle business in February 2025 from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever.

"2026 will be a creative year for Meghan with interesting opportunities to spread her wings in new directions," said Debbie. "Chances to prove herself in new enterprises – especially in July and August which bring out her Leo radiance and star power.

"An Autumn flourish sees her busier than ever and carving out her own niche as a prime figure on the world stage."

© Getty Images for Fortune Media

In February, Meghan explained the reason behind the change of her business name. Speaking in a video on Instagram, she said: "Last year, I had thought 'You know what, American Riviera that sounds like such a great name, it's my neighbourhood, it's a nickname for Santa Barbara', but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.

"Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business, which was huge."

She continued: "As Ever, essentially means as it's always been, and if you've followed me since 2014 with the Tig, you know, I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening.

"This is what I do, and I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years but now I can."

© Netflix Meghan made headlines earlier this month when the Christmas special of her Netflix show aired

With Love, Meghan

Meghan once again made headlines earlier in December when the Christmas special of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan aired. The festive episode saw Meghan joined by old friends and new, as they crafted and cooked in a rented property.

"I love the holiday season. It's about finding time to connect with the people we love, embracing traditions and making new ones," Meghan said on the show.

As she and her friend Will Guidara made crackers and filled them with little gifts, she also opened up about her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"Lili really likes to be a grown-up lady at the moment. This is like a little lavender rollerball, I thought a little something like that," Meghan said as she placed it in the cracker. Turning to make Archie's cracker, which included a toy burger, she said: "Now I'm onto Archie's [cracker]. I'm doing burgers and he loves the colour red."