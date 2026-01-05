Duke of Westminster reveals 'exciting' plans for 2026

The Duke of Westminster's charity has outlined its plans for 2026, as it revealed it awarded over £10 million through 175 grants to organisations working to support children and young people in their futures.

Hugh Grosvenor, 34, who is one of the richest men in the UK, is Chair of the Westminster Foundation, which provides long-term, sustainable support to vulnerable children, young people and their families.

In its first Instagram post of the year, the Westminster Foundation stated its "excited to continue" funding and supporting charities aligned with its strategic priorities, with a focus on early intervention, collaborating with a diverse set of stakeholders to drive positive change for children and young people, and strengthening by helping charities become more resilient through training, toolkits, and resources.

It added: "Together with our brilliant charity partners, we look forward to creating a lasting impact for children and young people in the year ahead."

The Duke makes regular visits to charities and projects that the Westminster Foundation supports. In December 2024, he was also joined by his wife, Olivia, as the pair visited a school in Westminster supported by School Food Matters, which aims to improve children's access to healthy, sustainable food during their time at school.

The couple, who tied the knot at Chester Cathedral in June 2024, welcomed their first child, a daughter called Lady Cosima Florence Grosvenor on 27 July last year.

The Duke, who is one of the UK's biggest landowners, is a close friend of both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, and godfather to Prince George and also reportedly to Prince Archie.

Prince William acted as an usher at his wedding, but Harry mutually agreed with the groom he would not attend amid his long-running rift with his brother.

© Getty Images William and George with the Duke at an Aston Villa match last April

Hugh, once considered one of the country's most eligible bachelors, became an instant billionaire when he inherited his title and control of the historic Grosvenor Estate aged 25, following the death of his father, Gerald Grosvenor, from a heart attack in 2016.

His property company, Grosvenor Group, owns hundreds of acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia, as well as major city centre developments such as Liverpool's One shopping centre.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Westminster on their wedding day

In 2020, the Duke donated £12.5 million to the UK's Covid-19 relief effort, including funds for NHS Charities Together and for medical research and development.

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are said to split their time between London and the sprawling Grosvenor family seat, Eaton Hall, located in Cheshire, where their private wedding reception was held.