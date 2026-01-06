Meghan Markle shares new year's resolution after low-key Christmas in Montecito

The Duchess of Sussex had a busy year in 2025, with her return to Instagram, the launch of her As Ever brand and the release of her With Love, Meghan series on Netflix. So it's no surprise to hear from Meghan's latest newsletter that she talks about having a gentle start to the new year.

In her latest newsletter, sent to subscribers of As Ever, the Duchess wrote: "With the rush of the holiday season behind us, we look ahead with an intention to begin the new year at a gentler pace.

"Making space for moments that matter - shared over a cup of tea, by candlelight, or simply taking a pause when the day allows. A reminder that how you start matters, and that easing in can be its own kind of resolution."

The message was accompanied by links to the brand's collection of scented candles, mulling spice kits and herbal teas.

Meghan is no stranger to making resolutions. Back in 2016, when she ran her own lifestyle blog, The Tig, in a post dated 1 January 2016, she wrote: "Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French. These make my New Year's resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year.

"The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks. And when it comes to the biting of the nails - well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It's unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing."

© Getty Images for Fortune Media Meghan got many of her personal projects off the ground in 2025

Just six months later, the former Suits actress met her future husband, Prince Harry, after they were set up by a mutual friend, with the pair meeting for their first date at Soho House in London.

Meghan's latest newsletter comes after she and her husband spent the holidays at their Montecito mansion with their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

© Instagram Meghan shared a new family photo over Christmas

In a previous post sent out to subscribers on Christmas Day, Meghan wrote: "Last night, I was nibbling the remnants of our Christmas Eve feast (dim sum this year), wrapping a few last-minute gifts, and tiptoeing down the stairs with my husband to make sure 'Santa' had enjoyed his cookies and 'the reindeer' had eaten their carrots. Anything to maintain the morning magic of Christmas through our children's eyes."

She added: "I plan to spend today cuddled up with my family - maybe pajamas all day, some Scrabble or Sequence (or Candyland for the kids), music playing, candles flickering, dogs snoring, endless grazing; the laughter, the sidebars, the deep breaths (you know the ones), the fun, and the memories."

Sussexes in 2026

While Meghan is yet to announce any official plans for the coming weeks and months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hinted at a new vision for their joint charity, the Archewell Foundation, as it was renamed Archewell Philanthropies.

© Getty Harry and Meghan have renamed their charity, Archewell Philanthropies

In a statement released in December, a spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan said: "This next chapter allows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to broaden their global philanthropic efforts as a family, with meaningful reach and maximum impact, grounded in the same values, partnerships, and their commitment to show up and do good."

The Duke and Duchess set up the foundation, which has the mission statement "Show up, do good", after stepping down from their royal duties and moving to the US in 2020.