Crown Prince Haakon breaks silence ahead of stepson's trial with 'difficult' message

Crown Prince Haakon has addressed whether he will attend the upcoming trial of his stepson, Marius Borg Høiby, and shared his thoughts for those involved in the trial and were affected by the case.

In a press release, the heir to the Norwegian throne wrote: "Our thoughts are with everyone who is affected by this case. It has an impact on the individuals, their families and all those who care about them. We understand that this is a difficult time for many of you, and we sympathise.

"At the same time, it is reassuring to know that we live in a state governed by the rule of law. I am confident that those responsible for overseeing the proceedings will ensure that the trial is conducted in as orderly, proper, and just a manner as possible.

"Marius Borg Høiby is not a member of the Royal House of Norway and is therefore autonomous. We care about him, and he is an important member of our family. He is a citizen of Norway and, as such, has the same responsibilities as everyone else — as well as the same rights."

Haakon then clarified that neither he nor Crown Princess Mette-Marit would be attending the court during the case, that the Royal House wouldn't be commenting on the case during the trial and that while work will continue as normal, Mette-Marit would undertake a "private stay over the coming weeks".

Marius' trial

The trial is scheduled to begin in Oslo on 3 February and is expected to end in the middle of March. The case will examine a total of 38 charges and is estimated to last up to six weeks.

The charges against Marius include assault and four counts of rape. If he is found guilty of the most serious charges, he could face up to ten years in prison. The 29-year-old was first arrested in August 2024.

© UK Press via Getty Images Marius is due to go on trial next month

The charges also include abuse in close relationships, assaulting a public official, making death threats and acts of violence, alongside motoring offences. Just days before the trial, further charges were brought against him, including charges of drugs trafficking. Marius is believed to be planning to plead guilty to some of the minor charges, but denies the more serious ones.

In August, during a public engagement, Haakon told NRK: "It has been challenging and difficult for everyone." He added: "It has now been clarified what the charges will be. It is now up to the court to decide. For our part, we will continue to carry out our duties. Everyone involved in the case has found it challenging and difficult."

© WireImage Haakon will not attend Marius' trial

In December, Mette-Marit added: "The thing that perhaps upsets me the most is being criticised for how we've handled it as parents, that we didn't take it seriously. I find that hard." The Norwegian court said previously: "It is for the courts to consider this matter and reach a decision. We have no further comment."